Happy Birthday Diana Penty: Five Times The Actress Pulled Off Stylish Outfits Like A Piece Of Cake Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Born on 2nd November 1985, Bollywood actress Diana Penty is known for amazing sartorial choices and flawless beauty. Be it heavy designer lehengas or stylish midi dresses, the actress pulls off each attire like a piece of cake and has, over a period of time, proved she is a style maven. As Diana turns a year older today, let us take a close look at her myriad outfits flaunted by her.

Diana Penty In A Sky Blue Embellished Lehenga For a recent diwali Bash, Diana Penty donned a gorgeous sky blue lehenga by Aisha Rao, which was accentuated by appliqued and embellished colourful floral patterns. Styled by Namita Alexander, she teamed it with a cut-sleeved sweetheart plunging neckline matching choli. The actress draped a beautiful matching net dupatta, which featured an embellished border. She accessorised her look with a pair of silver-toned studs, a choker neckpiece, and stone rings from Minerali store. Diana partly-tied her tresses. Sharp contouring marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, and pink lip shade spruced up her look. Diana Penty In A Bright Red Concept Sari At a recent Youth India Fund event, Diana Penty sported a plain bright red pre-draped concept georgette sari by noted designer Tarun Tahiliani. Styled by Namita Alexander, she teamed it with a halter neck fluted cold-shoulder blouse, which was accentuated by metallic embroidery and highlighted by crystals and fringes. The actress accessorised her look with a pair of stone detailed earrings from Diosa by Darshan Dave. She painted her nails red. Diana pulled back her mid-parted slightly puffy sleek tresses into a ponytail. She sharply contoured her cheekbones and wrapped up her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, curled lashes, and red lip tint. Diana looked a class apart in this beautiful plain sari. Diana Penty In A Striped Skirt, Turtle Neck Top, And Blazer At the GQ Men Of The Year Awards 2019, Diana Penty made an appearance in a very stylish ensemble by Sharannya. Her ensemble consisted of a turtle-neck black top. She teamed it with a horizontal black and white striped mini skirt, which was enhanced by sheer accents. Styled by Namita Alexander, the actress paired her outfit with a full-sleeved notch-lapel wrapped white blazer. Her blazer was accentuated by overlap detailing. She added structure to her attire with a statement belt. Diana completed her look with silver sequinned black heels while silver-toned earrings upped her look. Filled brows, curled lashes, and dark lip shade rounded out her look. Diana Penty In A Yellow Tee And Pink Pants Diana Penty gave casual wear goals in a half-sleeved round-collar plain yellow tucked-in boyfriend tee and ankle-length pink pants by Bhaane label. She completed her look with a pair of contrasting pointed purple heels. The actress left her mid-parted sleek tresses loose. She slightly contoured her T-zone and cheekbones and elevated her look with filled brows, soft blush, and light lip shade. Diana Penty looked colourful in her casual outfit. Diana Penty In An Ultra Pink Formal Pantsuit Diana Penty looked like a boss lady in an ultra pink polyester fabric formal pantsuit from Atsu's Fall Winter ‘19 collection. Her pantsuit consisted of a cuff-sleeved tucked-in blouse. She teamed it with a high-waist ankle-length slim fit trousers. Styled by Namita Alexander, the actress paired her ensemble with a full-sleeved notch-lapel open-front single breasted jacket. Diana completed her look with a pair of pointed purple stilettos. She partly-tied her tresses. Filled brows, kohled eyes, pink blush, and lip shade upped her look.

So, Diana Penty definitely carried each attire effortlessly and gave us major fashion goals. What do you think about her ethnic and western outfits? Do let us know in the comment section.

Happy Birthday Diana Penty!

All Pic Credits: Diana Penty