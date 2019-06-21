Just In
Diana Penty Rocks The White And Blue Outfit And Inspires Us To Go Basic This Weekend
No, this is not the first time, a celeb has popularised a white and blue combination. In fact, the divas have approved this trend and showed us that this combination is timeless. On a day, when we get confused about what-to-wear, a white and blue teaming of outfits always remain a safe combination. Diana Penty was the latest celeb to sport a white and blue outfit. Let's decode her ensemble and look.
So, papped in the afternoon, Diana exuded soothing vibes with her ensemble of the day. She wore a flared white sleeveless top, which was pretty and teamed it with straight-fit denims. Now, this was a simple combination, which she pulled off effortlessly. With this Diana also reminded us to make use of our wardrobe basics. Her attire made for a perfect outfit for shopping or casual cafe outings.
She paired her ensemble with white shoes, which went well with her outfit. The actress accessorised her look with dark shades and the make-up was enhanced by a pink lip shade. The sleek middle-parted tresses rounded out her avatar. So, what do you think about Diana's ensemble and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.