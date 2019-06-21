ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

SPIRITUALITY

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Diana Penty Rocks The White And Blue Outfit And Inspires Us To Go Basic This Weekend

    By
    |
    Diana Penty Fashion

    No, this is not the first time, a celeb has popularised a white and blue combination. In fact, the divas have approved this trend and showed us that this combination is timeless. On a day, when we get confused about what-to-wear, a white and blue teaming of outfits always remain a safe combination. Diana Penty was the latest celeb to sport a white and blue outfit. Let's decode her ensemble and look.

    So, papped in the afternoon, Diana exuded soothing vibes with her ensemble of the day. She wore a flared white sleeveless top, which was pretty and teamed it with straight-fit denims. Now, this was a simple combination, which she pulled off effortlessly. With this Diana also reminded us to make use of our wardrobe basics. Her attire made for a perfect outfit for shopping or casual cafe outings.

    Diana Penty Style

    She paired her ensemble with white shoes, which went well with her outfit. The actress accessorised her look with dark shades and the make-up was enhanced by a pink lip shade. The sleek middle-parted tresses rounded out her avatar. So, what do you think about Diana's ensemble and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

    More DIANA PENTY News

    Read more about: diana penty celeb spotting
    Story first published: Friday, June 21, 2019, 17:59 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 21, 2019
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue