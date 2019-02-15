Diana Penty Has A Dress Goal For Shy Girls Who Want To Look Elegant Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Diana Penty redefined elegance with this classy number, which she wore for Valentine's Bash at Punit Malhotra's residence. She looked simply stunning in her dark violet dress that was simple and a must-buy for shy girls, who are looking forward to upping their dress game. The actress looked chic and gave us a winning goal.

Perfect for special dates, her halter sleeveless dress was figure-flattering with a ruffled hem. It was a humble dress but those pleated details at the hem added an interesting dimension. Diana carried her attire very gracefully and inspired us fashionably. She also gave us a lesson on colour-blocking by teaming her dress with red-hued pumps, which enhanced her look.

She carried a metallic sling bag with her and the makeup was highlighted by dewy touches. The accentuated cheekbones, pink lip shade, and smoky kohl added to her look. The side-swept tresses completed her party avatar. We thought Diana looked impressive. Don't you think so too? Let us know that in the comment section.