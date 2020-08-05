Just In
We Are Sure You Would Want To Bookmark Dia Mirza’s Cotton Muslin Jamdani Saree
Dia Mirza wears the prettiest sarees and her recent one absolutely caught our attention. The Kaafir actress donned a saree that came from the label, Maku. She looked gorgeous in her humble saree that was about simple pattern and colour-block.
The Sanju actress captioned her picture as, "I used to love wearing my Mother's sarees as a child and play. Mom kept a few sarees for me to wear lest i got to the 'good' ones and destroyed them! I'd tie a knot in the first wrap and then fold pleats, wrap the pallo around my waist and play different parts. Some days i'd be a teacher, some days a lawyer, some days a labourer... imaging a classroom full of children, a court case or a construction site. Im told i would be every part as i spent hours alone keeping myself entertained!"
Well, Dia Mirza definitely inspired us to drape a saree and we have decoded this one for you. So, splashed in a pristine white hue, her saree was accentuated by circle patterns in indigo hue. It was an impeccably-pleated saree that was handwoven and handspun. She paired her cotton muslin jamdani saree with a sleeveless indigo blouse that went well with her saree. It was a soothing saree and we thought it was worth investing in.
Styled by Theia Teckchandaney, she upped her look with a pair of statement blue stone earrings and complementing ring. The makeup was highlighted by light pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and subtle kohl. The sleek middle-parted tresses rounded out her avatar. So, what do you think about Dia Mirza's saree? Let us know that.
Courtesy: Dia Mirza's Instagram