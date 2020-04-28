Deepika Padukone’s Mint Green Or Bright Green Attire, Which One Left You More Speechless? Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Last year, Deepika Padukone's fashion certainly took an edgy turn. The diva upped her outfit game and experimented a lot. Adding to that, she also played a lot with green hue and gave us some jaw-dropping green-coloured numbers. So, let's talk about her two green numbers that were unconventional and rules-breaking.

Deepika Padukone's Mint Green Dress

For the first red carpet appearance at the Cannes Film Festival 2019, Deepika Padukone opted for this theatrical Giambattista Valli gown that was unapologetically ruffled. It was a voluminous gown with layers and layers of ruffles and her ensemble also featured a white cloth belt, which added a whiff of structure to her attire. The bow was also a stunning addition. She also wore an Emily -London floral pink-hued silk turban, which went well with her ensemble and gave it an old-fashioned touch. The makeup was highlighted by contoured cheekbones, muted pink lip shade, and well-defined kohl.

Deepika Padukone's Bright Green Pants Attire

For the Grazia Millennial Awards 2019, Deepika opted for a bright green number that was by Ashi Studio. Her attire consisted of an off-shouldered voluminous floor-length cape top, which she paired with straight-fit pants. Deepika also teamed her ensemble with matching green pumps, which went well with her attire. She accessorised her look with a pair of emerald earrings. The makeup was nude-toned with muted lip shade. She completed her look with a wavy ponytail that was tied using a green satin ribbon.

Styled by Shaleena Nathani, Deepika Padukone looked amazing in both the ensembles. Which one made you more speechless? Let us know that.

Photos Credit: Shaleena Nathani's Instagram