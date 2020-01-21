Here Are Fashion Lessons From Deepika Padukone In How To Slay It In Formal And Glamourous Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Deepika Padukone was recently honoured at the World Economic Forum in Davos. The Chhapaakactress was praised and awarded for her contribution in mental health. At the event, she also gave a moving speech. She talked about her battle with depression and said, "You are not alone but more importantly, there is hope." She wore two outfits, which absolutely caught our attention. While her one outfit was pretty formal, the other one was a glamourous number. So, here are the latest fashion lessons from Deepika Padukone.

Deepika Padukone In A Formal Outfit

Deepika Padukonestunned her admirers with pattern play. Her Prada ensemble was not just winter-worthy but it was also about myriad patterns and muted grey, blue, and brown hues. We also liked how she paired white and black socks with her pointed black heels. She carried a lilac side purse with her. Deepika upped her look with pearl studs and the makeup was enhanced by orange shade lip shade and complementing eye shadow. The kohl was impeccably-applied and her cheekbones were subtly contoured. The sleek and highlighted side-parted ponytail rounded out her avatar.

Deepika Padukone In A Glamourous Outfit

For the main event, she wore a glamourous yet understated purple Alex Perry gown. This gown of hers came from the SS20 collection and it also featured floor-sweeping cape. Her attire was cinched at the waist and she notched up her look with sapphire and diamond elaborate earrings. The earrings elevated her look and this time, her makeup was spruced up by light pink lip shade and complementing eye shadow. Her makeup was also accentuated by a whiff of bronzer and subtle pink blush. The side-parted neat highlighted short tresses completed her look.

So, which attire of Deepika Padukone'sdid you like more? Let us know that.