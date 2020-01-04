ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Deepika Padukone's Rock Glam Outfit is About Contrasts And It Is Certainly Edgy

    By
    |

    Deepika Padukone and Laxmi Agarwal recently attended an event for the music launch of Chhapaak. After her leather attire, the actress wore another edgy number, which had all our attention. Styled by Shaleena Nathani, Deepika was experimental with her fashion choice and her styling and makeup were also meticulously done. So, if you are planning to elevate your wardrobe, this is the attire you should consider.

    Dressed in a black and grey outfit, Deepika was a vision to behold. Her attire was by Alberta Ferretti and it was a dramatic number. The attire featured a knitted and textured one-shouldered top that was accentuated by net accents and dotted motifs. It was a wispy number and she paired her ensemble with high-waist knotted grey denims that were folded and featured white-toned accents. It was an interesting pairing and with this attire, Deepika Padukone inspired us to step out of our comfort zone.

    The actress teamed her ensemble with pointed golden metallic sandals that went well with her outfit. The actress wore intricately-done diamond danglers by Prerto Jewellery, which accentuated her look. Her makeup was highlighted by matte nudish-brown lip shade and complementing eye shadow. She upped her look with mascara and contoured cheekbones. The side-parted impeccable bun rounded out her avatar. Deepika Padukone looked amazing. So, what do you think about her outfit and look? Let us know that in the comment section.

    More DEEPIKA PADUKONE News

    Story first published: Saturday, January 4, 2020, 15:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 4, 2020
     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue