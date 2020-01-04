Deepika Padukone's Rock Glam Outfit is About Contrasts And It Is Certainly Edgy Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Deepika Padukone and Laxmi Agarwal recently attended an event for the music launch of Chhapaak. After her leather attire, the actress wore another edgy number, which had all our attention. Styled by Shaleena Nathani, Deepika was experimental with her fashion choice and her styling and makeup were also meticulously done. So, if you are planning to elevate your wardrobe, this is the attire you should consider.

Dressed in a black and grey outfit, Deepika was a vision to behold. Her attire was by Alberta Ferretti and it was a dramatic number. The attire featured a knitted and textured one-shouldered top that was accentuated by net accents and dotted motifs. It was a wispy number and she paired her ensemble with high-waist knotted grey denims that were folded and featured white-toned accents. It was an interesting pairing and with this attire, Deepika Padukone inspired us to step out of our comfort zone.

The actress teamed her ensemble with pointed golden metallic sandals that went well with her outfit. The actress wore intricately-done diamond danglers by Prerto Jewellery, which accentuated her look. Her makeup was highlighted by matte nudish-brown lip shade and complementing eye shadow. She upped her look with mascara and contoured cheekbones. The side-parted impeccable bun rounded out her avatar. Deepika Padukone looked amazing. So, what do you think about her outfit and look? Let us know that in the comment section.