ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Deepika Padukone's Latest Look Is Gorgeous With A Few Styling Hits And Misses

    By
    |

    Deepika Padukone's latest photoshoot for Dior caught the attention of social media connoisseurs. The reason being it was unlike her previous photoshoots and showed us the side of Deepika Padukone that is willing to experiment and go beyond the comfort zone. Her look was arresting and she was posed to perfection for the shutterbugs. With this photoshoot, we saw an actress, who seemed as if she has decided to let go off her subtle side.

    However, we understand the elements like the gold neckpiece were essential in order to give her look the Parisian feel but we felt such add-ons made us lose the perspective. Deepika Padukone's attire was absolutely dramatic with a melange of abstracts patterns and dark autumn hues. She paired her ensemble with black fish-net stockings and textured heels. The Chhapaak actress also draped a formal brown jacket but the blazer made the whole look a bit overwhelming. Sans the jacket, she looked more interesting and the photoshoot got more depth.

    While we felt the gold neckpiece was not really needed, the square-shaped frames and the head scarf accentuated her Parisian look. She was styled by Shaleena Nathani. The diva's makeup was nude-toned and seemed sun-kissed. It had a whiff of bronzer effect and the matte lip shade went well with her look. The winged eye makeup was light with natural eye shadow. As for the hairdo, it was puffed because of the bandana but it added to the free-spirited vibe. It was a gorgeous photoshoot with a few styling misses.

    So, how did you find Deepika Padukone's latest photoshoot avatar? She donned this ensemble for Dior SS20 show, which was also graced by Jennifer Lawrence and Julianne Moore among others. Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

    Photos Credit: The House Of Pixels/ Shaleena Nathani's Instagram/ Deepika Padukone's Instagram

    More DEEPIKA PADUKONE News

     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue