Deepika Padukone's Latest Look Is Gorgeous With A Few Styling Hits And Misses Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Deepika Padukone's latest photoshoot for Dior caught the attention of social media connoisseurs. The reason being it was unlike her previous photoshoots and showed us the side of Deepika Padukone that is willing to experiment and go beyond the comfort zone. Her look was arresting and she was posed to perfection for the shutterbugs. With this photoshoot, we saw an actress, who seemed as if she has decided to let go off her subtle side.

However, we understand the elements like the gold neckpiece were essential in order to give her look the Parisian feel but we felt such add-ons made us lose the perspective. Deepika Padukone's attire was absolutely dramatic with a melange of abstracts patterns and dark autumn hues. She paired her ensemble with black fish-net stockings and textured heels. The Chhapaak actress also draped a formal brown jacket but the blazer made the whole look a bit overwhelming. Sans the jacket, she looked more interesting and the photoshoot got more depth.

While we felt the gold neckpiece was not really needed, the square-shaped frames and the head scarf accentuated her Parisian look. She was styled by Shaleena Nathani. The diva's makeup was nude-toned and seemed sun-kissed. It had a whiff of bronzer effect and the matte lip shade went well with her look. The winged eye makeup was light with natural eye shadow. As for the hairdo, it was puffed because of the bandana but it added to the free-spirited vibe. It was a gorgeous photoshoot with a few styling misses.

So, how did you find Deepika Padukone's latest photoshoot avatar? She donned this ensemble for Dior SS20 show, which was also graced by Jennifer Lawrence and Julianne Moore among others. Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

Photos Credit: The House Of Pixels/ Shaleena Nathani's Instagram/ Deepika Padukone's Instagram