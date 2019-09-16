Deepika Padukone Oozes Elegance With Her White Ensemble And Chandelier Earrings Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

The Padmaavat actress, Deepika Padukone always impresses us with her on-point fashion game. Yesterday, the actress graced the The Live Love Laugh Foundation event in New Delhi for a lecture series on Mental Health. She was dressed in an all-white ensemble and looked absolutely stunning. Deepika left us stunned with her gorgeous style and comfy attire, and gave us a major fashion goal for this week. She inspired us to wear something white. So, let's take a close look at her outfit and decode it.

So, for the event, Deepika Padukone opted for an all-white ensemble, which consisted of a white shirt and matching comfy bottoms. Her full-sleeved long pointed collar-buttoned shirt was accentuated by knotted flared sleeves, which gave her formal attire a dramatic touch. She paired it with high-waist matching pants and with this, she made a superb ivory splash. The actress carried a golden box bag with her and looked a class apart. She completed her look with a pair of pointed beige sandals, which complemented her ensemble.

As for the makeup, the Bajirao Mastani actress painted her nails in ivory lacquer that went well with her outfit. She also spruced up her look with contoured cheekbones, filled brows, kohled eyes with nude eye shadow, and bright red lip shade. Deepika Padukone left her side-parted soft curls loose, which suited her look.

She accessorised her look with silver-toned chandelier earrings.

Deepika Padukone looked elegant in this white outfit. Her make-up game was also strong and went well with her classy look. If you are looking forward to donning something unique in formals, this white attire of Deepika Padukone's is the perfect one. So, the Chhapaak actress, gave us formal-wear goals.

What are your thoughts on her all-white ensemble? Share your opinions in the comment section.