Deepika Padukone And Anushka Sharma's Elegant Outfits Are By The Same Designer Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Deepika Padukone and Anushka Sharma are both admired for their impeccable traditional fashion sense. They both love Sabyasachi outfits, and so recently Deepika and Anushka were spotted in Sabyasachi Mukherjee ensembles on two different occasions. While Deepika Padukone looked elegant in sari, Anushka Sharma looked classy in a kurta set. So, let's talk about their ethnic outfits, which not only caught our attention but also seemed ideal for wedding and festive occasions.

Talking about Deepika Padukone first, she draped an exquisite Sabyasachi sari for her recent visit to Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai. She wore an old rose Benarasi sari, which was accentuated by antique tilla work. The sari was also enhanced by gold zardozi border and she paired it with ashrafi buti Benarasi blouse. It was a gorgeous number and she paired it with elaborate gold earrings, which notched up her look. Deepika's makeup was marked by coffee brown lip shade, smoky kohl, and bronzer. The impeccable middle-parted bun rounded out her avatar.

Anushka Sharma graced the DDCA Annual Honours 2019 with husband, Virat Kohli. She exuded regal vibes with her royal blue kurta set. She sported a plain blue collared and tailored blue kurta with a slit neckline and teamed it with matching flared bottoms. The bottoms of her attire were highlighted by intricate golden threadwork at the border. She paired her ensemble with complementing velvet dupatta, which completed her attire. She also carried a meticulously done potli bag with her, which was from Sabyasachi x Christian Louboutin. She upped her look with stunning gold chaandbaalis. The makeup was dewy with contoured pink cheekbones, minty pink lip shade, and a black bindi. The sleek middle-parted bun wrapped up her look.

So, whose outfit and look did you like more - Deepika or Anushka's? Feel free to share views in the comment section. Stay tuned for more fashion updates on Deepika Padukone and Anushka Sharma.