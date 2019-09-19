IIFA Awards 2019: Deepika Padukone’s Gown Is Fine Minus The Tulle Veil And Exaggerated Sleeves

ENGLISH

    Deepika Padukone made a theatrical entry at the IIFA Awards 2019. The Chhapaak actress made heads turn with her custom Gaurav Gupta ensemble and we found her gown gorgeous minus the floor-length veil and those exaggerated sleeves. Styled by Shaleena Nathani, her ensemble was not quite everybody's cup of tea. Let's decode her attire and look of the night.

    So, Deepika wore an electric violet number that featured dramatic sleeves and a gossamer tulle hood, which was complemented by a soft feather trail. The hue of her gown was inspired by a stained glass window that reflects a beautiful blend of lavender and amaranth purple hues as the sunsets. Well, the designer did paint an idyllic imagination. The galactic glass multi-shade embroidery in her ensemble was enhanced with plumage of degrade feathers. Well, the intricate details added to the glamourous effect but Deepika Padukone's pointed strapless gown missed all the point with that veil mainly.

    With that floor-length drape, the attire lost a solid perspective and it looked way too overwhelming. It was as if too many elements were incorporated and as they say, too many cooks spoil the broth. Had it not been for that veil and sleeves, she would have actually looked one of the best-dressed at the event. However, apart from her gown, we loved her statement diamond danglers. The nude-toned makeup with matte purple lip shade and impeccable eyeliner with purple eye shadow elevated her look. She completed her green carpet avatar with a signature middle-parted bun.

    So, what do you think about Deepika Padukone's attire and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section. Stay tuned for more updates from IIFA Awards 2019.

