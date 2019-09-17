Just In
Deepika Padukone Proves Her Airport Fashion Has Become More Nonconformist And Fuss-free
Deepika Padukone has been leaving us surprised us with her airport outfits. The Chhapaak actress has got a brand new airport fashion game, which is quite contrary to her previous airport outfits. While comfort has always been the forte of Deepika Padukone, earlier her airport wardrobe included more crisp and understated ensembles. However, now over a period of time, we have noticed a change in her airport outfits. Her jet-setting outfits have become more sporty and vibrant. So, let's talk about her two latest outfits, which made us think about her fresh airport fashion.
The actress, who was seen recently at The Live Love Laugh event in a white attire in New Delhi, made heads turn with her athleisure ensemble. Her latest airport outfit was sassy and absolutely stylish. It was an all-blue number, which consisted of a cropped Nike blouse, loose high-waist pyjamas, and a short jacket. She paired her attire with white and blue sports shoes. Deepika carried a bag with her in a cross-bodied style. Her accessories included classy reflectors and hoops. The makeup was marked by a pink lip shade and the side-swept tresses completed her avatar.
Also, just a few days ago, Deepika Padukone stunned everyone with her bright pairing of outfits. She was spotted in this ensemble at the airport and it was a loose and baggy number. Styled by Shaleena Nathani, this airport outfit of hers was so unlike her previous numbers. She had been sporting neon-greens at the airport but this time, her sweatshirt caught the attention of netizens as they felt that she borrowed her high-neck sweatshirt from husband, Ranveer Singh. Deepika paired it with shiny blue pyjamas and multi-hued sports shoes. She again carried a bag in a cross-bodied style. The makeup was highlighted by a matte pink lip shade and nude-toned touches. The ponytail rounded out her avatar.
We feel that even apart from her airport fashion, Deepika Padukone is experimenting a lot with outfits. She seems to be slowly shifting from subtle to surreal. Talking specifically about her airport fashion, it has become even more fuss-free and nonconformist. Don't you think so too? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section. Stay tuned for more updates on Deepika Padukone's fashion.