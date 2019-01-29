Deepika Padukone Proves That She Has The Chicest Winter Airport Style Ever

It is cold out there and Deepika Padukone has the perfect travel outfit solution for us. The actress, who has a versatile fashion sense, was spotted at the Bangalore airport. She looked smart and this time, her airport style was casual. Her ensemble was backed by comfort quotient. Let's decode her outfit and the look.

So, Deepika kept the relaxed vibes alive by pairing a loose white tee with straight-fit denims. Her top boasted flared silhouette and she teamed her ensemble with white shoes. Well, white-hued sports shoes have become a quite trend now. However, this look was more summer-worthy but by casually draping a leather jacket, Deepika gave her outfit a warm touch. The jacket also elevated her style quotient.

The 'Padmaavat' actress accessorised her look with minimal and chic bracelets. She carried a large black-hued textured bag with her and also wore her classic dark round-framed shades. The makeup was nude-toned and subtle. It was highlighted by a matte pink lip shade and the impeccable bun rounded out her airport avatar. So, how did you find Deepika Padukone's airport look of the day? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.