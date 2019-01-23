Deepika Padukone Adds Another All-black Ensemble With This Airport Attire

Deepika Padukone returned from Paris rather stylishly. She looked gorgeous in her all-black ensemble, which by all means, was very Parisian. The actress looked stunning and gave us a jaw-dropping winter airport outfit goal. Let's decode her ensemble, which had all our attention.

It was a chic black dress, which was structured and high-necked. This dress of Deepika's was stunning and made for an excellent evening party wear. She paired her black dress with sheer stockings, which went well with her outfit. The actress wore a short leather jacket and that notched up her airport avatar. She paired her ensemble with black boots and those boots were made for walking.

Deepika carried a textured black bag with her. Her makeup was spruced up by a maroon lip shade and the round-framed shades. The impeccable middle-parted hairdo complemented her look. She completed her look with an elegant watch and accessories, which enhanced her airport avatar. So, what do you think about Deepika Padukone's airport look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.