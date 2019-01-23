ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

SPIRITUALITY

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

Deepika Padukone Adds Another All-black Ensemble With This Airport Attire

By
Deepika Padukone Airport Looks

Deepika Padukone returned from Paris rather stylishly. She looked gorgeous in her all-black ensemble, which by all means, was very Parisian. The actress looked stunning and gave us a jaw-dropping winter airport outfit goal. Let's decode her ensemble, which had all our attention.

Deepika Padukone Fashion

It was a chic black dress, which was structured and high-necked. This dress of Deepika's was stunning and made for an excellent evening party wear. She paired her black dress with sheer stockings, which went well with her outfit. The actress wore a short leather jacket and that notched up her airport avatar. She paired her ensemble with black boots and those boots were made for walking.

Deepika Padukone Style

Deepika carried a textured black bag with her. Her makeup was spruced up by a maroon lip shade and the round-framed shades. The impeccable middle-parted hairdo complemented her look. She completed her look with an elegant watch and accessories, which enhanced her airport avatar. So, what do you think about Deepika Padukone's airport look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

Deepika Padukone News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Read more about: deepika padukone airport look
    Story first published: Wednesday, January 23, 2019, 21:31 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 23, 2019
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue