Comfort And Style, Deepika Padukone's Latest Airport Look Is Pretty Smart

By
Deepika Padukone Airport Looks

Deepika Padukone's latest airport look was a departure from the ruling trends. She sported a classic look that was a cross between formal and casual. She exuded laidback vibes with her outfit and as usual, gave us a goal. Comfort was definitely her priority and her airport attire was backed by the relaxed quotient.

The prolific actress sported a high neck sweatshirt that was three-quarter-sleeved and seemed perfect for the winter season. Deepika contrasted her black top by pairing it with high-waist trousers, which seemed more towards the straight-fit side. Well, black and white was absolutely the mood of the day for the gorgeous diva.

Deepika Padukone Fashion

Deepika notched up her style and comfort game by pairing her ensemble with black-hued formal shoes, which went well with her airport outfit. She carried a textured black bag with her and accessorised her look with dark shades. The makeup was highlighted by a pink lip shade and the middle-parted voluminous tresses rounded out her look.

We totally loved Deepika's airport attire. How about you? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

Deepika Padukone style
    Story first published: Monday, January 21, 2019, 10:57 [IST]
