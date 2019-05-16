ENGLISH

    Deepika's Golden Or Malaika's Silver: Whose Metallic Gown Wooed You More?

    By
    |
    Best Dressed Bollywood Divas

    Deepika Padukone and Malaika Arora love metallic accents and this they clearly proved with their outfits. They struck golden and silver moments with their ensembles, which we found totally fabulous. Both the divas have strong fashion game and they pulled off their ensembles with a lot of aplomb. Let's decode their ensembles and glam avatars.

    Deepika Padukone Fashion
    Instagram

    Deepika Padukone In Monisha Jaising

    A couple of years ago, Deepika Padukone totally channelled the 'Golden Girl' vibes at the Lux Golden Rose Awards. She wore a strapless gown that featured a slit bodice and puffed Bishop sleeves. Her ensemble was sculptural and featured a thigh-high slit, which gave Deepika's gown a bold touch. She paired her attire with shiny golden heels and that completed her pure gold look. The actress gave her look a minimal touch with delicate studs. The makeup was enhanced by heavy kohl, highlighted cheekbones, and matte pink lip shade. The signature bun rounded out her red carpet avatar.

    Malaika Arora Fashion

    Malaika Arora In Yas Couture X Elie Madi

    Malaika Arora recently sported an off-shouldered gown for MTV awards. Her gown had almost similar metallic touch as that of Deepika Padukone's. However, Malaika's ensemble was splashed in silver hue and gave a pleated effect. It featured a metallic cinched belt as well, which helped enhance her slender frame. The gown had puffed sleeves and a deep slit, which made it rip-roaring. She teamed her attire with shiny silver heels and wore chic earrings. The makeup was spruced up by pink lip shade, dewy cheekbones, and smoky kohl. The wavy tresses completed her glam look.

    So, whose ensemble you liked more? Let us know that in the comment section.

    Story first published: Thursday, May 16, 2019, 18:14 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 16, 2019
     

