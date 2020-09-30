Rashmika Mandanna’s Red Gown Is Beautiful And Her Lovely Smile Is The Best Accessory Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

There's a famous phrase that says 'Keep a smile on your face, it's the best accessory you can ever wear'. And guess what, it's really true! Don't believe? Then you need to check the latest Instagram post of Rashmika Mandanna as she recently proved the phrase right. In the post, the actress was seen nailing her on-point red carpet look in a red silk gown. The gown was definitely beautiful but she made it look even more beautiful as she laughed her heart out. So, let us take a close look at her attire and decode it.

So, Rashmika Mandanna was decked up in an off-shoulder strapless red silk gown and looked super stunning in it. Her beautiful floor-touching gown featured sharp pleats while the thigh-high side slit added bold and dramatic quotient. Her gown had cinched waist, which added structure to her attire. The Dear Comrade actress completed her look with a pair of heels and went jewellery-free.

On the makeup front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, she slightly contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled brows, subtle kohled eyes, soft blush, and light-pink lip shade spruced up her look. The Bheeshma actress let loose her side-parted highlighted tresses and beautifully curled the ends that enhanced her look.

In her lovely silk gown, Rashmika not only gave us fashion goal but also inspired us with the caption that said, 'Live your life to the fullest where you can laugh your heart out.. no matter what you do, enjoy doing it. One of the best advices I've ever got is- Your every minute of the day should get you either simple pleasure or money.. that's it.. Life's as simple as that.. anything which doesn't do these-cut it off.. you don't need 'em..- life lesson from Rashmika yo!'.

She is truly one of the most inspiring actresses we have in South cinema. What do you think about her gown? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Rashmika Mandanna