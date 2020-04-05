Happy Birthday Rashmika Mandanna: Her Top 5 Versatile Fashionable Outfits Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Born on 5th April 1996, Rashmika Mandanna is one of the biggest names in Telugu and Kannada film industry. She made her debut with film Kirik Party (2016) and has acted in successful movies such as Geetha Govindam (2018) and Dear Comrade (2019). However, apart from being a prolific South Indian film actress, Rashmika also has an impeccable fashion sense. Her Instagram feed boasts her fashion sense and is also proof of her versatile fashion sensibility. So, on her birthday, here are her top 5 recent fashion looks.

Rashmika Mandanna's Cute Pink Dress

Recently, Rashmika Mandanna posted her pictures in a cute pink dress that we so loved. Her dress was absolutely perfect for the summer season and she looked adorable in her attire. High-neck and with billowing full sleeves, Rashmika's pink dress was sprinkled with floral accents and ruffled details. She teamed her dress with pink knotted sandals, which went well with her number. The makeup was highlighted by light pink lip shade and the ponytail rounded out her avatar.

Rashmika Mandanna's Floral Saree

Rashmika Mandanna's green floral saree also totally caught our attention. Sophisticated and gorgeous, her mint green saree was also adorned with light floral accents and was impeccably pleated. She teamed her saree with a complementing half-sleeved blouse. The statement gemstone studs upped her look and the makeup was highlighted with light pink lip shade. The crown-braided partly-tied tresses rounded out her avatar.

Rashmika Mandanna's Anarkali

Rashmika Mandanna also wowed us with her anarkali dress as it was simple and minimal. Her dress was full-sleeved with an overlapping bodice. The golden-toned intricate motifs adorned the overlapping neckline of her attire and the tassles also accentuated her ensemble. We also loved the light floral dupatta that she teamed with her outfit. The pearl studs notched up her look and added a classy touch to her look. Her makeup was marked by pink lip shade, subtle kohl, and a bindi. The wavy tresses completed her avatar.

Rashmika Mandanna's Jumpsuit

The actress also gave us an office-wear goal with her jumpsuit attire. Smart and dual-toned, her jumpsuit seemed comfy and ideal wear for almost any occasion. Her attire was splashed in the shades of blue and grey. It was a sleeveless number and Rashmika accessorised her look with chic earrings. Her makeup was highlighted by matte pink lip shade and contoured cheekbones. The side-parted sleek tresses completed her avatar.

Rashmika Mandanna's Gown

Well, not just simple traditional and western outfits, Rashmika Mandanna also surprised us with her bold gown. Her gown was structured and green-toned. It was a sleeveless number that was figure-flattering and featured a deep slit. She teamed her gown with a pair of pencil heels. Her only accessory was her dazzling pair of studs. The makeup was highlighted by pink lip shade and complementing eye shadow. The wavy bun rounded out her avatar.

So, which look of Rashmika Mandanna's wowed you the most? Let us know.

Happy birthday, Rashmika Mandanna!