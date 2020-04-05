ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Happy Birthday Rashmika Mandanna: Her Top 5 Versatile Fashionable Outfits

    By
    |

    Born on 5th April 1996, Rashmika Mandanna is one of the biggest names in Telugu and Kannada film industry. She made her debut with film Kirik Party (2016) and has acted in successful movies such as Geetha Govindam (2018) and Dear Comrade (2019). However, apart from being a prolific South Indian film actress, Rashmika also has an impeccable fashion sense. Her Instagram feed boasts her fashion sense and is also proof of her versatile fashion sensibility. So, on her birthday, here are her top 5 recent fashion looks.

    Rashmika Mandanna's Cute Pink Dress

    Recently, Rashmika Mandanna posted her pictures in a cute pink dress that we so loved. Her dress was absolutely perfect for the summer season and she looked adorable in her attire. High-neck and with billowing full sleeves, Rashmika's pink dress was sprinkled with floral accents and ruffled details. She teamed her dress with pink knotted sandals, which went well with her number. The makeup was highlighted by light pink lip shade and the ponytail rounded out her avatar.

    Rashmika Mandanna's Floral Saree

    Rashmika Mandanna's green floral saree also totally caught our attention. Sophisticated and gorgeous, her mint green saree was also adorned with light floral accents and was impeccably pleated. She teamed her saree with a complementing half-sleeved blouse. The statement gemstone studs upped her look and the makeup was highlighted with light pink lip shade. The crown-braided partly-tied tresses rounded out her avatar.

    Rashmika Mandanna's Anarkali

    Rashmika Mandanna also wowed us with her anarkali dress as it was simple and minimal. Her dress was full-sleeved with an overlapping bodice. The golden-toned intricate motifs adorned the overlapping neckline of her attire and the tassles also accentuated her ensemble. We also loved the light floral dupatta that she teamed with her outfit. The pearl studs notched up her look and added a classy touch to her look. Her makeup was marked by pink lip shade, subtle kohl, and a bindi. The wavy tresses completed her avatar.

    Rashmika Mandanna's Jumpsuit

    The actress also gave us an office-wear goal with her jumpsuit attire. Smart and dual-toned, her jumpsuit seemed comfy and ideal wear for almost any occasion. Her attire was splashed in the shades of blue and grey. It was a sleeveless number and Rashmika accessorised her look with chic earrings. Her makeup was highlighted by matte pink lip shade and contoured cheekbones. The side-parted sleek tresses completed her avatar.

    Rashmika Mandanna's Gown

    Well, not just simple traditional and western outfits, Rashmika Mandanna also surprised us with her bold gown. Her gown was structured and green-toned. It was a sleeveless number that was figure-flattering and featured a deep slit. She teamed her gown with a pair of pencil heels. Her only accessory was her dazzling pair of studs. The makeup was highlighted by pink lip shade and complementing eye shadow. The wavy bun rounded out her avatar.

    So, which look of Rashmika Mandanna's wowed you the most? Let us know.

    Happy birthday, Rashmika Mandanna!

    More RASHMIKA MANDANNA News

     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue