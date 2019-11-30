Instagram Beauty Trends Of The Week: Rhea Kapoor, Kalki Koechlin & More Women Fashion oi-Monika Khajuria

This week on Instagram has been full of make-up and hair goals. While celebs such as Rhea Kapoor and Rashika Mandanna impressed us with their make-up looks, Kalki Koechlin and Mrunal Thakur slew stunning make-up and hairdos. The make-up looks that trended this week are sure to cater to ladies with every beauty sensibilities. It also has been a week that would tempt to you flaunt shirt hair. In essence, there is something for each one of us to take cues from.

Let's take a look at what these looks are.

1. Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Kapoor has been enjoying a chilled holiday with her sister and giving us sibling goals. She recently posted a throwback picture of herself on Instagram and we can't help but marvel at her make-up. She went for a dewy and well-bronzed base and topped off it with some highlighting on the high points of her face. What we loved the most was her eye make-up that added accentuated her eyes and added a sharpness to the look. The smoked up lower lash line and the precise, almost inverted eyeliner look worked like a charm to pull the whole look together. The bold red lip added a regal touch to the entire look.

Opting for a black dress for your weekend party? This is the perfect look to go with it.

2. Kalki Koechlin

The mom-to-be stunning actress Kalki Koechlin has always amazed us with her creative beauty looks. The past week Kalki took on a bold and sassy avatar for the Tara Sharma Show. We loved her smokey make-up and metallic lips, but what we loved more was her funky hairdo. Kalki's short hair was impeccably styled by the celebrity make-up artist, Angelina Joseph in thick and luscious curls. This hairstyle would be a game-changer for those who have short hair and think there is not much you can do with it.

3. Mrunal Thakur

Mrunal Thakur's latest photo shoot was a lesson in the art of monochromatic make-up. She kept the base subtle with some blush and highlighter grazing he cheekbones. Her defined eyebrows added an intensity to her look. Her eyeshadow lip shade was the same, both being metallic. But we were not only impressed with her make-up but her hairstyle as well. Mrunal styled her short hair in loose waves with a middle parting in the front and we highly recommend this hairdo for the ladies with short hair.

4. Rashmika Mandanna

Rashima Mandanna's latest photoshoot was juicy to put it simply. The wet hairdo and the uber glossy lips made her look fresh and juicy. We loved her make-up with played with two bold hues- brown and purple. Her base make-up was subtle and matte with filled-in eyebrows adding definition to her face. Her eye make-up was bold and monotoned with a purple eyeshadow smeared all over her lid and on her lower lash line as well. The black kohl on her lower waterline gave the eye look the definition it needed. The glossy brown lips and a touch of highlighter on the tip of her nose rounded off her make-up look.