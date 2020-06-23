ENGLISH

    Rashmika Mandanna's Latest Saree Look Will Inspire You To Play With Contrasts

    By
    |

    Rashmika Mandanna gave us a traditional saree moment with her attire. She wore a saree that featured contrasts and looked gorgeous as always. The actress took to her Instagram handle to post her saree moment with a contemplative caption. She mentioned in the caption about a woman deeply in love with supple sarees. Well, we definitely loved her saree and have decoded the same for you.

    So, Rashmika wore a saree that was deep electric blue-hued and was draped beautifully. Her silk saree featured a golden-hued border and green piping. She teamed her saree with a half-sleeved silk blouse splashed in a red hue. Well, with this saree look, Rashmika Mandanna definitely played with colour blocks. She looked effortlessly gorgeous and gave us a lesson in blouse and saree pairing.

    The Dear Comrade actress accessorised her look with a jewel-toned floral-cut ring and dainty earrings. The makeup was highlighted by contoured cheekbones, pink lip shade, a tiny red bindi, and subtle kohl. The side-swept wavy tresses rounded out her avatar. So, what do you think about Rashmika Mandanna's attire and look? Let us know that.

    Story first published: Tuesday, June 23, 2020, 8:00 [IST]
