Confused About Yoga Clothes For The Yoga Meet? Take Help From The Bolly Divas

By Devika
International Yoga Day

The International Yoga Day comes every year and we all think of what yoga outfit to take out and wear for the yoga meet. Yes, as much as yoga has gained importance and popularity around the globe, the sale of yoga attires also have as a result boomed.

Not just on yoga mats, but these comfy clothes can be even worn in our day-to-day affairs. Yoga pants are the smartest and the sexiest wear ever. These days, there are so many actiwears that it is pretty mind boggling to go shopping for it. Should we buy sexy separates or ballet-style yoga attires, or maybe those awesome shorts? It is as confusing as buying a lip shade.

However, with Bollywood stars coming into the scene and promoting yoga like no other, we can find inspiration from them. There are numerous Bolly actresses, like Shilpa Shetty Kundra, who are known more as yoga enthusiasts than actors. They are pretty regularly showing us their yoga moves in the finest clothes. In fact, these celebs are the reason that athleisure outfits got a market in the first place.

Today, on the International Yoga Day, let's get some yoga fashion inspiration from our favourite stars.

So, whose attire beckons you to go actiwear shopping right away?

    Story first published: Thursday, June 21, 2018, 12:03 [IST]
