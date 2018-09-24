Subscribe to Boldsky
Chitrangda Singh's Latest Airport Look Is Vintage And Also So Easy Breezy

When it comes to airport fashion, Chitrangda Singh likes to keep it on the point and classy. Her latest airport look was deceptively simple and the actress looked absolutely elegant. She wore a statement number and wowed us yet again.

So, her attire of the day came from the label Cover Story. She wore a white-hued button-down shirt that featured sheer quarter sleeves and was structural. It was a collared shirt and Chitrangda paired it with blue-coloured high-waist drawstring pants. Her pants were straight-fit and effectively colour-blocked her white shirt.

Chitrangda Singh fashion

The actress wore beige-hued pumps by YSL and that we felt, went well with her ensemble. Along with her side bag, she also carried a trench coat with her, which was made out of linen and was dipped in a shade of yellow. Her trench coat was by the label, The Grey Heron.

Chitrangda Singh Insta

Her makeup was light and highlighted by a deep maroon lip shade. She accentuated her look with black-hued shades and her middle-parted tresses rounded off her look.

Chitrangda Singh Style

So, how did you find Chitrangda Singh's airport look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

    Story first published: Monday, September 24, 2018, 15:49 [IST]
