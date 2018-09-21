Subscribe to Boldsky
Chitrangda Singh's Light Outfit Is Perfect For Brides Who Want To Rock The Minimal Look

By
Chitrangda Singh fashion

Chitrangda Singh donned a yellow-hued outfit for an event and looked her festive best. It was a resplendent attire and Chitrangda looked stunning as ever. The actress amped up her fashion game by donning this vibrant attire and well, she not only gave us festive wear goals but also wedding outfit ideas.

She wore a slightly backless blouse and her voluminous skirt was pleated and flared. Her attire was accentuated by baby pink and green floral accents, which were minimally printed and notched up her outfit to a whole new extent. It was a structured attire and Chitrangda teamed it with a plain yellow-hued dupatta, which she draped beautifully on both her shoulders. Her dazzling outfit came from the label, Ease.

Chitrangda Singh ethnic looks

She teamed her ensemble with jewellery from Anmol Jewellers. Her ethnic jhumkis spruced up her look to a whole new level. Her makeup was highlighted by a heavy kohl and nude lip shade. Her cheeks were accentuated by pink touches. She left her copper tresses loose and side-parted and that rounded off her look.

So, how did you find Chitrangda Singh's look of the day? Let us know that in the comment section.

Chitrangda Singh style
