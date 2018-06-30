Subscribe to Boldsky
Sanju Baba And Chitrangda Wowed Us Stylishly At The Trailer Launch Of This Movie

By Devika
Sanjay Dutt movies

Sanjay Dutt's biopic, 'Sanju' did wonder on-screen and seems like Sanjay Dutt is also going to do some wonders pretty soon. The actor was all beaming as he graced the trailer launch of his latest film, 'Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3'. He was also joined by his co-star Chitrangda Singh at the event and the two looked simply stunning.

Sanjay Dutt was dressed to T and kept his look very casual yet there was something so rugged about his look. The actor simply wore a black polo neck tee and paired it with light greenish-brown-hued trousers. He teamed his look with formal brown shoes and a classy watch. His tattooed arms and black shades completed his kickass avatar.

Sanjay Dutt Sanju

The dusky bombshell, Chitrangda, on the other hand, showed us her traditional side by sporting a pristine white anarkali and sharara pants. The diva looked gorgeous AF and her printed sharara definitely contrasted her white kurta. Her net dupatta with mukaish work added a glamorous touch to her outfit.

She accessorised her look with ethnic jhumkis, which went perfectly well with the attire. Her hair was side-swept and her makeup was on the heavier side but suited her.

Chitrangda Singh fashion

Well, Sanju and Chitrangda clearly impressed us and we hope their movie kills all the box office records.

    Story first published: Saturday, June 30, 2018, 23:32 [IST]
