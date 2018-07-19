Subscribe to Boldsky
Wow! Mahie Gill And Chitrangda Singh Just Gave Us Ethnic Wear Inspiration

By
Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3

Traditional style was at its peak, when super hot Chitrangda Singh and Mahie Gill stepped out for the promotion of their upcoming film, 'Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3'. They were also joined by their co-star Jimmy Shergill. So, Mahie and Chitrangda had the mercury soaring as they looked hot as hell in their drool-worthy attires.

While, Mahie wore a sari for the event, Chitrangda sported a brightly-hued anarkali. We loved their attires and they gave us closet-worthy goals and made our day. So, Mahie's green sari really made us go green with envy. She looked just stunning and sexy in her Nivi-draped sari, which was splashed in dark green hue and had lighter greenish-yellow intricately-done border.

Mahie Gill and Chitrangda Singh

Mahi, went a little unusual and teamed her sari with a sky blue-hued blouse. Now, that was a winning combination. Her blouse was sleeveless and had a backless choli too, which we so liked. She teamed her look with green and yellow bangles and chic jhumkis. While, Mahie's makeup was natural, what won us over was her side-parted plaid that accentuated her look to a whole new level.

Chitrangda, on the other hand, wore a bright red flared anarkali. Her anarkali featured a metallic touch, perfect for wedding-allied functions. Her red anarkali had pink-hued border, which made her kurti look even more beautiful. She draped a golden-hued dupatta, which went perfectly well with her attire and well, she did set the stage on fire.

Chitrangda Singh Fashion

Chitrangda's makeup was enhanced by pink highlighted cheeks and her signature loose tresses completed her ravishing look.

Well, we were totally mesmerised by Mahie Gill and Chitrangda Singh.

    Story first published: Thursday, July 19, 2018, 18:20 [IST]
