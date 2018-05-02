Chitrangda's Bohemian-Classy Look Is The New Rage

While it is sunny outside, super sensual, Chitrangda Singh had us sweating in the air-conditioned room inside with her new hot avatar.

Her Instagram account came alive with the picture of her posing and preening in a midnight blue dress by Lola by Suman B. And she got herself clicked so effortlessly, like it was a piece of cake.

Always delivering high-octane glamour, the dusky diva has over the years left us awestruck in vibrant hues, cool bangs, quirky accessories, and looks that could kill one in a second.

She surprised us when she made a bold move of wearing a white lehenga (a taboo colour for some on the D-Day) by Tarun Tahiliani. The gorgeous lady always wears her attires without giving a damn about what the world thinks.

And this time, she left no stone unturned to prove that she is only getting sexier with time. Characterised by layers, her fringe slip dress was absolutely mind-blowing and dramatic.

Styled by Lakshmi Lehr & Sabina Halder, the 'Desi Boyz' actress gave the classy outfit an offbeat touch by sporting chunky jewelleries. She colour-blocked the overall look with bright bracelets and red-coloured danglers.

Yes, that look could have only been achieved had yesteryear starlets - classy Marilyn Monroe and bohemian Ali MacGraw - gone shopping together.

She teamed her stunning dress with nude-hued sandals, which we admit was a bit of a disappointment. We wish she had gone for some dazzling black shade.

However, on the whole, we are impressed with the sultry diva, who has a knack of making us go ga-ga with every sizzling appearance.