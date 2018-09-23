Chitrangda Singh’s Quintessential Monsoon Bridal Look At Delhi Times Fashion Week Is Outstanding

The second day of the ongoing Delhi Times Fashion Week 2018 began on a bridal note. The first designer of the day was Joy Mitra, who presented his collection, 'Monsoon Wedding'. His collection celebrated a beautiful blend of intricate embroideries with chanderis, silks, and chiffons. In terms of hue, the designer used a very sophisticated palette on traditional ensembles. His ensembles were about adding a touch of vibrancy to the monsoon wedding.

The showstopper was none other than the very gorgeous Chitrangda Singh, who looked stunning as the quintessential Indian bride. Her attire was rooted in traditions and brought back the spirit of good old days of wedding. In the times of minimalism, her look was maximalist and elaborate. The actress sported a meticulously embellished lehenga, which featured a cropped blouse and a voluminous skirt.

Her attire was highlighted by nuanced floral prints, while the border came alive with miniature embroidered details. There was a complementing gota patti work too, which accentuated her wedding outfit. The lightweight dupatta was spruced up subtle mukaish work and was draped in a Gujarati style.

An exquisite Kundan neckpiece, a delicate kada, shiny danglers, and a heavy statement ring notched up her bridal avatar, but it was the nath that added an interesting dimension to her look. Her makeup was nude and marked by winged eyeliner, maroon lip shade, and a small red bindi. However, it was her loosely braided hairdo adorned with jasmine flowers that rounded off and gave definition to her monsoon bridal avatar.

We are much impressed by Chitrangda Singh. Are you too? Let us know in the comment section.