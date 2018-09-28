Chitrangda Singh's Gown At GQ Men Of The Year Awards 2018 Is The Colour Of A Radiant Sunset

Chitrangda Singh's gown at GQ Men Of The Year Awards 2018 was a sculptural delight. The lady took a U-turn from the usual black and reds and went for a shimmering orange-golden gown that featured a metallic touch.

The actress looked like a golden diva and her attire was like a ray of sunshine. It was a full-sleeved number that would have made a perfect outfit for an evening date against a backdrop of melting sun. Her dress was enhanced by an overlapping detail and it came with a structured yet a tad bit flared skirt.

Her Deme by Gabriella gown also had a skirt-like detailing just under the bodice, which added to the overall effect. It was a floor-length gown with a deep-neck and Chitrangda pulled it off like a pro. She also teamed her gown with an intricately done bralet, which came from La Perla.

Chitrangda paired her ensemble with sleek danglers from Cornerstone, which went well with her spectacular gown. Her makeup was marked by a deep maroon lip shade and her side-swept curly copper tresses clearly notched up her look.

So, how did you find Chitrangda Singh's attire? We are much impressed by her style statement. Are you too? Let us know in the comment section.