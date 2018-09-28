ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

SPIRITUALITY

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

MORE

Chitrangda Singh's Gown At GQ Men Of The Year Awards 2018 Is The Colour Of A Radiant Sunset

By
Chitrangda Singh GQ

Chitrangda Singh's gown at GQ Men Of The Year Awards 2018 was a sculptural delight. The lady took a U-turn from the usual black and reds and went for a shimmering orange-golden gown that featured a metallic touch.

The actress looked like a golden diva and her attire was like a ray of sunshine. It was a full-sleeved number that would have made a perfect outfit for an evening date against a backdrop of melting sun. Her dress was enhanced by an overlapping detail and it came with a structured yet a tad bit flared skirt.

Chitrangda Singh fashion

Her Deme by Gabriella gown also had a skirt-like detailing just under the bodice, which added to the overall effect. It was a floor-length gown with a deep-neck and Chitrangda pulled it off like a pro. She also teamed her gown with an intricately done bralet, which came from La Perla.

Chitrangda paired her ensemble with sleek danglers from Cornerstone, which went well with her spectacular gown. Her makeup was marked by a deep maroon lip shade and her side-swept curly copper tresses clearly notched up her look.

Chitrangda Singh gowns

So, how did you find Chitrangda Singh's attire? We are much impressed by her style statement. Are you too? Let us know in the comment section.

Chitrangda Singh style
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Story first published: Friday, September 28, 2018, 15:40 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 28, 2018
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue