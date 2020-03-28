Five Times Chitrangda Singh Stunned Us With Her Gorgeous Outfits And Made Us Go Wow Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Born on 28 March 1976, Bollywood actress Chitrangda Singh has impressed us with her versatile fashion sense and nobody can deny that as the diva has been treating our eyes with her gorgeous looks. From sarees to gowns, she has made numerous stunning statements and we can safely say that her each outfit is worth-watching. Also, if you scroll through her Instagram feed, you will find that Desi Boyz actress has been sharing glimpses from her fashion photoshoots, which gave us major goals.

As Chitrangda turns a year older today, let us take a close look at her five different outfits, which has made us go wow.

Chitrangda Singh In A Maroon Saree

For International Women's Day Awards 2020 event, Chitrangda Singh opted for a maroon-hued saree, which was accentuated by subtle striped patterns and triple shade (black, golden and maroon) border. Styled by Who Wore What When, she draped the pallu of her saree in a nivi style and paired it with a sleeveless plain black blouse. The Baazaar actress accessorised her look with a pair of drop earrings, choker, necklace, and bangles from Shri Paramani Jewels. She pulled back her mid-parted tresses into a low bun and adorned it with mogra. Slight contouring marked by pointed brows, kohled eyes, shiny eye shadow, tiny black bindi, highlighted cheekbones, and pink lip shade spruced up her look.

Chitrangda Singh In A Shimmery Blue Top & Black Skirt

For India Fashion Awards 2020, Chitrangda Singh donned a beautiful ensemble by Amit Aggarwal. Styled by Eshaa Amiin, her outfit featured butterfly-sleeved V-shaped neckline blue-hued shimmery top and high-waist full-length black bodycon skirt. She ditched all kinds of accessories and instead upped her look with sharp contouring marked by pointed brows, kohled eyes, blue eye-shadow, highlighted cheekbones, and matte light-pink lip shade rounded out her look. Chitrangda pulled back her tresses into a hairdo and looked gorgeous.

Chitrangda Singh In Leather Separates

Chitrangda Singh sported black leather separates and looked stunning. Her attire consisted of an off-shoulder plunging neckline crop top and high-waist matching bottoms. Her top featured cuff-sleeves, that was accentuated by puff-detailing on the shoulder. The I, Me Aur Main actress sharply contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline and flaunted her toned arms. Thick brows, kohled eyes, shiny eye shadow, and pink lip shade elevated her look. Chitrangda pulled back her tresses into a ponytail.

Chitrangda Singh In A Sky-Blue Gown

At Business Icon Awards 2019, Chitrangda Singh flaunted an off-shoulder sky-blue hued flared gown by Gaby Charbachy. Styled by Eshaa Amiin, she upped her look with a pair of silver-toned drop earrings, and rings from the label Aquamarine Jewellery and painted her nails back. The Gabbar Is Back actress slightly contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, jawline, and back. Filledbrows, kohled eyes, pink-hued eye shadow, and fuchsia-pink lip shade enhanced her look. Chitrangda let loose her side-parted beautiful curls.

Chitrangda Singh In A Yellow Anarkali

For an event in Mumbai, Chitrangda Singh wore a full-sleeved round-collar light-yellow hued anarkali by Mrunalini Rao. Styled by Eshaa Amiin, her full-length flared ensemble was accentuated by pretty white and pink florals. She teamed it up with a matching dupatta that featured silver dotted prints. The Inkaar actress accessorised her look with ethnic jhumkis and ring. Filled brows, kohled eyes, pink highlighted cheekbones, and red lip tint went well with her look. Chitrangda let loose her mid-parted curly tresses.

Chitrangda Singh really nailed her each attire. What do you think about it? Let us know that in the comment section.

Happy Birthday Chitrangda Singh!

Pic Credits: Chitrangda Singh

