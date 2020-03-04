Chitrangda Singh And Elli AvrRam In Chic Outfits At Kaamyaab Screening

ENGLISH

    Be it at airport or at a grand event, our Bollywood divas have never failed to impress us with their sartorial choices. They are always seen putting their best fashion foot forward wherever they go. Recently, a special screening event of an upcoming film titled Kaamyaab took place in Mumbai, where Desi Boyz actress Chitrangda and Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon actress Elli AvrRam made heads turn with their chic outfits. So, let us take a close look at their outfits and decode it.

    Chitrangda In A Dual-Toned Gown

    Chitrangda donned a sleeveless plunging-neckline dual-toned (pink and orange-hued) gown. Her floor-length flared gown was accentuated by sharp pleats. She accessorised her look with gold-toned chain neckpieces and rings. The actress let loose her mid-parted tresses and slightly curled them from the ends. She slightly contoured her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline and spruced up her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, highlighted cheekbones, and light-pink lip shade.

    Elli AvrRam In A White Shirt And Pants

    Elli AvrRam was decked up in a quarter-sleeved plunging neckline white shirt. She teamed her shirt with black jeans, which featured heavy ripped detailing. The diva completed her look with a pair of pointed dusky heel boots and upped her look with a chain neckpiece and ring. She left her mid-parted short tresses loose and slightly contoured her face and jawline. Filled thick brows, kohled eyes, highlighted pink cheekbones, and light-pink lip shade rounded out her look.

    So, what do you think about their outfits? Let us know that in the comment section.

