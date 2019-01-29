ENGLISH

Wow! Elli Avram Looks Adorable In A Ruffled Pink Dress

By
Elli Avram Daboo Ratnani Calendar Launch Event

Elli Avram was also present at the calendar launch event of Daboo Ratnani. She looked pretty as a petal in her pink dress, which came from the fashion label, Aavva. With her attire, she proved to us that she is a fashion enthusiast in her own right. The actress gave us a cute fashion goal and looked extraordinary.

Elli Avram Fashion

Dipped in a metallic pink hue, her dress was structured and enhanced her slender frame. The off-shouldered dress made for a perfect party number and was accentuated by sharp ruffled accents. It was a stunning outfit and Elli paired it with contrasting pointed pumps, which went well with her attire.

Elli Avram Style

She carried a metallic clutch with her and accessorised her look with delicate earrings. The makeup was dewy-toned and highlighted by a pink lip shade and soft kohl. The vintage hairdo characterised by wavy tresses rounded out her stylish avatar. Elli looked gorgeous as ever. What do you think about her outfit and the look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

    Story first published: Tuesday, January 29, 2019, 16:30 [IST]
