Chitrangda Singh Shows Her Cute Side With This Breezy Green-hued Dress

Chitrangda Singh has been giving us quite a few fashion ideas these days. She is only getting better with time. Last time, she wowed us with her rip-roaring sari and smouldering look, and this time she amplified the cuteness meter with her green-hued dress.

She wore an absolutely twirl-worthy midi dress that was flowy, breezy, and totally lightweight. While the dress was western, it was notched up by Indian design sensibilities. Splashed in vibrant hues and prints, it was the kind of a dress that talked about the rural side of India. This dress of hers would have made the girls with conservative fashion sense also happy. It was a sleeveless dress and not a very difficult number to pull off.

The high-neck dress was flared and an ideal wear for a hot summer day. It was enhanced by a ruffled hemline that was dipped in red and blue colours. Chitrangda paired her attire with beige-hued pencil heels, which we felt didn't complement her dress too well. Had her sandals been of a rusty red shade, it would have certainly spruced up her look.

Her makeup, on the other hand, was beautifully done with nude touches and smoky kohl. The wavy loose hairdo rounded off her look. On the whole, we loved Chitrangda Singh's look of the day. Don't you think she looked awesome and cute? Let us know in the comment section.