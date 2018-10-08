ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

SPIRITUALITY

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

MORE

Chitrangda Singh Shows Her Cute Side With This Breezy Green-hued Dress

By
Chitrangda fashion

Chitrangda Singh has been giving us quite a few fashion ideas these days. She is only getting better with time. Last time, she wowed us with her rip-roaring sari and smouldering look, and this time she amplified the cuteness meter with her green-hued dress.

Chitrangda Style

She wore an absolutely twirl-worthy midi dress that was flowy, breezy, and totally lightweight. While the dress was western, it was notched up by Indian design sensibilities. Splashed in vibrant hues and prints, it was the kind of a dress that talked about the rural side of India. This dress of hers would have made the girls with conservative fashion sense also happy. It was a sleeveless dress and not a very difficult number to pull off.

Chitrangda dresses

The high-neck dress was flared and an ideal wear for a hot summer day. It was enhanced by a ruffled hemline that was dipped in red and blue colours. Chitrangda paired her attire with beige-hued pencil heels, which we felt didn't complement her dress too well. Had her sandals been of a rusty red shade, it would have certainly spruced up her look.

Chitrangda movies

Her makeup, on the other hand, was beautifully done with nude touches and smoky kohl. The wavy loose hairdo rounded off her look. On the whole, we loved Chitrangda Singh's look of the day. Don't you think she looked awesome and cute? Let us know in the comment section.

Chitrangda Insta
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Story first published: Monday, October 8, 2018, 16:50 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 8, 2018
    India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue