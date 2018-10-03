ENGLISH

Chitrangda Singh's Jacket Dress Is An Ideal Formal Wear For This Winter Season

By
Chitrangda Singh AXN Marriott Challenge

Chitrangda Singh looked absolutely gorgeous as she donned this ravishing number for AXN Marriott Challenge. The actress wore a Sunaina Khera number for the event, which we thought was a perfect winter wear. The diva looked super stunning in a black-hued attire, which made for an ideal formal wear too.

She wore a full-sleeved jacket, which was accentuated by the European designing sensibilities. It was a V-necked jacket, which was structured and A-lined. It came with a belt that we thought further gave a structure to her outfit. She wore this jacket over a dress, which seemed to be dipped in a muted shade and was highlighted by myriad floral accents.

Chitrangda Singh fashion

She also wore a camisole bralet, which notched up her look to a whole new level. Her bralet came from La Perla and it was the second time Chitrangda wore the bralet from the same brand. Previously, she updated her gown with this addition at GQ Men of the Year Awards.

Chitrangda accessorised her look with chic cocktail rings that came from H Craft Fine Jewellery. Her makeup was dewy and enhanced by subtle kohl and glossy lip shade. She left her wavy tresses loose and that rounded off her look.

Chitrangda Singh style

So, we loved Chitrangda Singh's latest avatar too. Didn't she look just awesome? Let us know that in the comment section.

    Story first published: Wednesday, October 3, 2018, 15:22 [IST]
