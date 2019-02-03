Feisty And Fab, Chitrangda Rules The Ramp At LFW SR 2019

Feisty and fabulous, Chitrangda set the ramp ablaze on the fourth day of the ongoing Lakmé Fashion Week Summer Resort 2019. She looked hauntingly beautiful as she sashayed down the ramp for the designer, Anjali Verma, who was presented by the 6Degree Platform. The actress looked delightful in her stunning creation, which came from the designer's collection, 'Delilah'. Let's decode her outfit and the look.

So, Chitrangda wore a red fusion ensemble that was a cross between traditional and modern sensibilities. It was a flowy ensemble with a maroon mirror-work embellished bodice, which was contrasted by a voluminous skirt and a dramatic cape. It was understated attire in terms of hue but looked definitely glamorous. The fabric was lightweight and her outfit seemed to be characterised by subtle pleats.

She accessorised her look with statement hoop earrings and dazzling rings, which went well with her ensemble and notched up her minimal look. The nude-toned makeup was highlighted by a touch of bronzer and marked by a matte lip shade and smoky kohl accompanied by an eye shadow. The middle-parted wavy tresses cascaded gently on her shoulders and that completed her showstopper avatar. So, what do you think about Chitrangda's outfit and the look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.