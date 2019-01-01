Celebrity-inspired Wedding-wear Trends Of 2018 That Are Totally Worth Falling For

2018 has certainly been a year of weddings. From Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Meghan Markle to Priyanka Chopra, a number of leading celebrities got married the previous year. They all looked gorgeous in their own special way and also gave us major wedding goals. Adding to that, they also gave us some interesting wedding trends for 2019. Here are the three major wedding-wear trends.

The Colour Red

Red colour had taken a backseat in the past few years but in 2018, it was this particular colour, which ruled the bridal wear. Red-hued bridal attire was not only worn by Sonam but also by Deepika and Priyanka. In an interview to a leading magazine, Priyanka even revealed that she always wanted a red outfit for her wedding day. Deepika also kept the tradition alive by sporting an intricately embroidered red ensemble. We are pretty sure red is going to be the major colour of this year.

The Long Veils

On Meghan Markle's wedding day, the world was mesmerised with the size of her veil. Meghan's wedding gown was designed by Clare Waight Keller of Givenchy and it was not only adorned with flowers representing Commonwealth countries but it also had a 16-ft long train. Then came Priyanka's wedding later in the year and her Ralph Lauren's gown veil was much longer. It was a 75-ft long tulle veil- the longest veil till date.

The Personalised Wedding Outfits

Deepika Padukone's red-hued wedding outfit featured a personalised Sanskrit Shloka, 'Sada Saubhagyawati Bhava', which translates to may you always be blessed in marriage. Nick Jonas also had a special message for his wife. So, a piece from Priyanka's exquisite gown was attached on Nick's lapel and it had the Urdu words, 'Meri Jaan' embossed on it and the words meant, 'My Life'.

So, if you have to choose, which wedding trend will you choose for your wedding day? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.