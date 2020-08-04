ENGLISH

    Happy Birthday Shama Sikander: From Simple To Fashionable, The Diva’s Different Looks Decoded

    Born on 4 August 1981, Shama Sikander has received fame and recognition for her performance in TV serial Yeh Meri Life Hai. Apart from it, she has also appeared in Bollywood films Mann and Bypass Road. No doubt, the diva has impressed us with her acting prowess but it's her fashion sense that we admire the most. From simple to fashionable, the diva has been slaying different looks in gorgeous outfits and giving major fashion goals. As Shama turns a year older today, let us take a close look at some of her different outfits and decode it.

    Array

    The Party-Perfect Look

    Shama Sikander donned a half-sleeved round-collar midnight blue dress and gave major party fashion goals. Her mini body-hugging dress featured sharp pleats and ruffle detailing at the hem. The actress painted her nails with dark blue colour and let loose her side-parted highlighted tresses. Sharp contouring marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, black eyeliner, and matte pink lip shade rounded out her look.

    Array

    The Simple And Elegant Look

    Shama Sikander sported a plain white simple saree by Anuradha Khurana and looked elegant in it. Her saree featured a golden thin border and she draped the pallu of her saree in a nivi style. The diva teamed it with a strappy plunging-neckline matching blouse and upped her look with a pair of white-pearl detailed earrings and silver nail paint. She let loose her mid-parted highlighted tresses and spruced up her look with slight contouring marked by filled pointed brows, kohled eyes, soft blush, and light pink lip shade.

    Array

    The Sangeet-Ready Look

    Shama Sikander gave fashion goals for sangeet functions in a dark yellow ensemble, which came from Kalki Fashion. It was a full-sleeved plunging-neckline flared ensemble that was accentuated by intricate embroidery on the neckline and sleeves. She teamed it with a sheer light-green dupatta that featured floral patterns. The diva accessorised her look with a pair of gold-toned earrings, bangles, and rings. She left her side-parted highlighted tresses loose and elevated her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, pink cheekbones, and pink lip shade.

    Array

    The Event-Ready Look

    Shama Sikander was dressed up in a pretty peach gown that seemed perfect for wedding reception, award functions and other events. She wore a half-sleeved V-shaped neckline flared gown, which had embroidered bodice and net-detailed voluminous skirt. With minimal jewellery, she enhanced her look with slight contouring marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, soft blush, and cherry lip shade. The diva let loose her mid-parted highlighted curls and looked like a Barbie doll.

    So, what do you think about these looks of Shama Sikander? Let us know that in the comment section.

    Pic Credits: Shama Sikander

    Story first published: Tuesday, August 4, 2020, 9:00 [IST]
