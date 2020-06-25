Shama Sikander Flaunts Her Elegant White Saree With A Smile And It Will Guaranteed Make You Smile! Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Bollywood actress Shama Sikander has never failed to impress us, especially on the fashion front. More than her films, people admire her for her stunning fashion sense and that's the reason she enjoys massive fan following on social media. If you scroll through her Instagram feed, you will find that the diva's profile is full of fashion photoshoots. The Bypass Road actress is mostly seen flaunting western numbers as compared to traditional ensembles. But recently, she treated her fans with her beautiful ethnic look. Dressed in a lovely white saree, the actress looked elegant. So, let us take a close look at her saree and decode it.

So, Shama Sikander donned a plain simple and sober white saree and looked graceful in it. Her saree was accentuated by thin golden border and she draped the sheer pallu of her saree in a nivi style. The Pardesi Babu actress teamed it up with a strappy round-collar and plunging-neckline plain matching blouse. No doubt, the diva's saree was absolutely gorgeous but it was her lovely earrings that complemented her look. She opted for a pair of white pearl and crystal-detailed drop earrings and upped her look with shiny nail paint.

On the makeup front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, Shama slightly contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled thick pointed brows, kohled eyes, curled lashes, soft blush, and matte light-pink lip shade spruced up her look. The Mann actress left her mid-parted sleek highlighted tresses loose.

Though her earrings elevated her ethnic look but the best accessory that she wore was her smile. She also tried to make her fans smile with a lovely caption that said, 'Smile and it comes back to you almost instantly.... didn't u smile seeing this? Tell me don't lie'.

Isn't that sweet? So, what do you think about this saree look of Shama Sikander? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Shama Sikander