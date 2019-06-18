From Ananya To Sharmin, Let's Find Out Whose Off-Duty Avatar Was The Most Impressive? Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

About last evening, Bollywood's leading divas were spotted in the city. They looked humble in their casual ensembles and wowed us totally with their style statements. While some kept it very simple, the others gave us some fresh outfit goals. Let's find out who these divas were and whose ensemble impressed us the most.

Ananya Panday Ananya Panday was a bit dressed down this time. She made use of wardrobe basics and gave us an absolutely humble look of the day. The 'Student of the Year 2' actress wore a simple shirt and denims. She teamed her subtly-checkered black shirt with distressed denims and sports shoes. Her make-up was natural and highlighted by a pink lip shade. The middle-parted tresses rounded out her off-duty avatar. Alia Bhatt Alia Bhatt was spotted at the airport with Ranbir Kapoor and she too sported a green pantsuit. The actress paired her white top with a minty green jacket and straight-fit pants with a button-down and flared silhouette. Alia wore beige pencil heels and accessorised her look with white cat-eyed frames. The make-up was highlighted by a pink lip shade and the sleek tresses completed her airport avatar. Tamannaah Bhatia Tamannaah Bhatia stepped out in style. She wore a lovely sleeveless blue dress that was accentuated by overlapping details and ruffled accents. Tamannaah colour-blocked her blue dress with red sandals and grey purse. Her make-up was dewy with contoured cheekbones and a pink lip shade. The sleek tresses rounded out her casual avatar. Bipasha Basu Bipasha Basu was spotted with husband, Karan Singh Grover. The actress made a strong case for camouflage fashion with a short jacket dress that was full-sleeved and collared. Bipasha teamed her dress with white wedges and carried a brown bag with her. She wore dark shades and her make-up was nude-toned. The impeccable bun completed her avatar. Sharmin Segal Sharmin Segal, who is busy promoting, 'Malaal' was spotted in a sporty avatar. She was seen in an athleisure dress and teamed it with black jacket. Sharmin paired her dress with sturdy sports shoes and carried a side bag with her. The make-up was marked by highlighted cheekbones and subtle kohl. The wavy tresses rounded out her avatar.

We thought Alia Bhatt looked the most impressive. How about you? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.