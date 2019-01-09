ENGLISH

Alia Bhatt Woos In Her White Dress At Gully Boy Trailer Launch

By
Alia Bhatt Fashion

Alia Bhatt elevated her style quotient at the trailer launch of her upcoming movie, 'Gully Boy'. She looked amazing in her white dress and we thought it was one of the best outfits, we had seen in a long time. The actress pulled off her dress with a lot of aplomb and we must say that we were much impressed with Alia.

Alia Bhatt Style

Her dress was off-shouldered and was enhanced by nuanced details. It was a figure-flattering number, which featured asymmetrical yet sharply pleated flared hem. This particular addition made her dress more interesting. Alia's dress was also notched up by metallic buttons and the wrinkled shirt sleeves were such an interesting dimension. Her attire of the day came from Jonathan Simkhai and we absolutely loved it.

Alia Bhatt Gully Boy

Alia paired her dress of the day with red boots, which featured pink pencil heels. The boots of hers were definitely goal giving and upped her fashion game. We are pretty sure these boots are going to trend this year. Her footwear contrasted her white outfit and Alia accessorised her look with hoop earrings. The makeup was nude-toned and highlighted by a muted lip shade and soft kohl. The side-swept wavy tresses completed her look. Alia Bhatt looked amazing as ever. Don't you think so too? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

    Read more about: fashion bollywood alia bhatt
    Story first published: Wednesday, January 9, 2019, 17:43 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 9, 2019
     

