Awesome! Alia Bhatt Wore The Snuggliest And Warmest Outfit Ever

Alia Bhatt was spotted in a cheerful mood. She wore the snuggliest and warmest of outfits and gave us a perfect winter wear. Alia sported an all-pink number that we thought looked comfy and laidback. Let's take a look at her pink outfit.

So, Alia was papped and she looked beyond pretty in her pink tracksuit. The 'Raazi' actress wore a full-sleeved pink sweatshirt, which was round-necked and teamed it with matching straight-fit pyjamas. With her outfit, Alia taught us that humble ensembles can look attractive too. We totally could have sported this outfit for evening cafe outings with bffs.

Alia teamed her outfit with white-hued sports shoes, which went well with her ensemble. She also carried a smart yellow bag with her, which contrasted her pink attire. The actress also accessorised her look with shades and the makeup was minimally done too. Alia's neat ponytail rounded out her stylish avatar.

So, how did you find Alia Bhatt's outfit? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.