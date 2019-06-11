From Dia Mirza To Shilpa Shetty Kundra: Whose Outfit Will You Select For A Wedding Event? Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

From Dia Mirza to Shilpa Shetty Kundra, the divas recently wooed us with their traditional outfits. They gave us stunning numbers, which we could absolutely wear for a friend's wedding. While ivory was the ruling and trending colour, we got a vibrant outfit too. So, let's find out what ethnic outfits these divas wore of late.

Dia Mirza

For the promotions of her upcoming Zee 5 series with Mohit Raina, 'Kaafir', Dia Mirza donned an ivory ethnic ensemble by Anita Dongre. It was a beautiful and minimally-done attire, and Dia looked like a dream in it. This outfit of hers was perfect for sangeet function. It consisted of an intricately-done ivory kurta and flared bottoms. Her kurta was adorned with silver threadwork on the neckline area and the bottoms of her outfit were also subtly-embroidered. She draped a complementing dupatta to notch up her look. She paired her ensemble with silver sandals, which went well with her look. The actress accessorised her look with oxidised silver jhumkis. The make-up was dewy-toned with a heavy kohl, a matte pink lip shade, and contoured cheekbones. The side-swept wavy tresses completed Dia Mirza's ethnic look.

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor has been giving us oodles of traditional wear goals. The actress was spotted in an ivory-hued traditional suit. Her silk suit was humble and seemed ideal for a light wedding occasion. Janhvi donned a kurta, which was accentuated by subtle motifs and intricate embroidery. She paired her ensemble with flared pyjamas, which featured beautifully-done hem. The dupatta matched with her attire and was beautifully bordered. Janhvi teamed her ethnic attire with elaborate and sequinned juttis from Fizzy Goblet. She wore silver oxidised jhumkis and a beaded bangle, which spruced up her traditional avatar. The makeup was dewy-toned with highlighted cheekbones, glossy pink lip shade, and smoky kohl. The impeccable hairdo wrapped up her traditional avatar.

Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora wore a sari recently for a wedding and later she also graced Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's birthday party in the same sari. She looked absolutely divine in her Rohit Bal sari, which we thought made for a perfect wear for a wedding or cocktail party. Malaika's ivory sari was adorned with rose flower prints, green leaves, and subtle golden leaf patterns. It was a gorgeous sari, which was notched up by a ruffled border. She teamed her sari with a white blouse that went well with her sari. Malaika accentuated her look with heavy jewellery that consisted of an elaborate gold and emerald neckpiece and intricate gold and pearl maang-tikka. She carried a meticulously-printed clutch with her and the makeup was dewy with a red lip shade, highlighted cheekbones, and smoky kohl. The impeccable bun rounded out her ethnic look.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra

Shilpa Shetty Kundra gave us a wedding reception outfit idea with this ensemble of hers, which she wore for Super Dancer 3. She wore a vibrant magenta lehenga and looked awesome as ever. Shilpa's traditional attire was designed by Zara Umrigar and it consisted of a cropped blouse and voluminous skirt. Her vibrant blouse was intricately embellished and the skirt was accentuated by dazzling motifs. She paired her ensemble with a light maroon dupatta and accessorised her look with stunning bangles, which came from Renu Oberoi's eponymous label. Shilpa upped her style statement with classy necklace and dainty ring, which came from Mahesh Notandass Fine Jewellery. The makeup was enhanced by a magenta lip shade, highlighted cheekbones, and well-defined kohl. The side-parted voluminous tresses completed her on-duty ethnic avatar.

So, whose attire and look you liked the most? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.