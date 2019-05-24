What Bollywood's Leading Divas Wore For The Screening Of India's Most Wanted? Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Recently, Arjun Kapoor's close friends and family members graced the screening of 'India's Most Wanted'. The divas donned casual outfits for the occasion and stunned us with their style statements. From Anushka Sharma to Sobhita Dhulipala, a number of celebs attended the screening. So, let's find out who wore what at the event.

Anushka Sharma Between her busy schedule, Anushka Sharma found out time to attend the screening of 'India's Most Wanted'. Her attire was classy and something we could totally relate to. The actress wore a white top, which featured exaggerated sleeves and teamed it with distressed denims and black pencil heels. The look was mostly jewellery-free and the makeup was highlighted by a light pink lip shade. The middle-parted ponytail rounded out her avatar. Vaani Kapoor Vaani Kapoor wore a long flared dress, which was dipped in a yellow hue and was accentuated by myriad abstract prints. It was a breezy dress with subtle pleats and her ensemble seemed like a perfect summer wear. She paired her ensemble with chic sandals and the makeup was highlighted by a glossy pink lip shade. The middle-parted tresses completed her look. Janhvi Kapoor Janhvi Kapoor wore a salwar kameez for the event. She looked pretty as a peach in her peach-hued outfit that was accentuated by multi-hued prints and pyjamis. She teamed it with a complementing dupatta that was adorned with rose and green leaves prints. She wore vibrant floral juttis from Fizzy Goblet and accessorised her look with oxidised earrings. The makeup was enhanced by contoured cheekbones, a glossy red lip shade, and subtle kohl. The wavy tresses completed her look. Malaika Arora Malaika Arora also stunned us in a simple avatar. Her outfit had a sporty edge and she looked smart as ever. She wore a sleeveless white Balmain top and paired it with dark denims that was flared towards the hem. The supermodel carried a deep green sling bag with her and the makeup was dewy-toned. The sleek long tresses rounded out her avatar. Sobhita Dhulipala Sobhita Dhulipala looked effortlessly stylish and played with contrasts. She wore a black jacket that was marked by multiple white prints and she paired it with shiny ivory pyjamas and pointed white heels. She accessorised her look with an elegant choker and the makeup was contoured with a red lip shade. The sleek tresses completed her look.

So, whose outfit and look you liked the most? Let us know that in the comment section.