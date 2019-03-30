From Katrina To Anushka: Who Looked The Most Stylish At HT Awards? Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

From Katrina Kaif to Anushka Sharma, the B-town divas graced the HT India's Most Stylish awards 2019 in their stunning outfits. While most of them impressed us with her fashion statements, some disappointed us as well. We thought this diva looked the most elegant and stylish. Find out who that diva was and let us know your views too.

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif left us speechless with an Ester Abner gown at HT's India's Most Stylish Awards. She looked stunning in her red gown, which consisted of a corset bodice and overlapping flared skirt with a deep front slit. The 'Zero' actress teamed her ensemble with shiny silver pencil heels. She accessorised her look with studded danglers and a complementing ring. The makeup was dewy-toned and enhanced by a red lip shade and the side-swept wavy tresses completed her stylish avatar.

Twinkle Khanna

Twinkle Khanna's outfit of the night had a few misses. The prolific writer and a columnist wore a shimmering golden Malini Ramani gown, which was accentuated by embellishments and metallic accents. However, we wished the gown didn't have that front slit and a longer length gown would have looked better. She paired her dress with Jimmy Choo sandals, which went well with her attire. The dewy makeup marked by a pink lip shade and the wavy tresses rounded out her look.

Sonakshi Sinha

Sonakshi Sinha opted for an Atelier Zuhra gown for the glittering occasion. The outfit was enhanced by a royal blue shade, which we thought was an unusual and interesting colour. However, we didn't really like the mix of metallic and feathers here. This attire didn't quite work for here but her styling was done beautifully. We loved the statement neckpiece and the nude-toned makeup. Her makeup was highlighted by a matte pink lip shade and glittering eye shadow. The side-swept hairdo completed her look.

Preity Zinta

We loved Preity Zinta's black gown, which was a deep-necked, sleeveless, and a mermaid-cut number. Her gown was enhanced by abstract patterns in a metallic hue, which added an interesting dimension to her ensemble. She teamed her gown with black-hued heels, which went well with her gown. The makeup was a cross between dewy and nude with a bright pink lip shade and the side-swept tresses notched up her avatar. The intricate danglers completed her stylish look.

Kiara Advani

Kiara made quite a dramatic entry. Her Shehlaa Khan number was a surprise and not quite an easy number to pull off. However, Kiara carried herself with a lot of aplomb. She wore a halter-necked pink number, which was unapologetically ruffled and she teamed it with ombré pants. The actress paired it with white pencil heels and the dewy makeup with a glossy pink lip shade and well-defined kohl added to her look. The impeccable ponytail spruced up her avatar.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan gave a break to the western outfits and left us jaw-dropped with her traditional ensemble. She wore a Manish Malhotra lehenga and looked impeccable. Her lehenga featured a hauntingly beautiful interplay of black and grey-hued metallic accents. Her cape dupatta gave her attire a dramatic touch. The makeup was dewy with a light pink lip shade and the tight bun rounded out her gorgeous avatar.

Anushka Sharma

Anushka looked a class apart in her Toni Maticevski gown, which was enhanced by a ruffled bodice and a figure-flattering skirt. It was a matte ensemble and Anushka paired her ensemble with diamond earrings and bling ring. The smoky kohl and light pink lip shade elevated her stylish look. The middle-parted ponytail was unusual and suited her look. Anushka looked impressive.

We thought Kareena Kapoor Khan looked the most stylish and elegant and took a risk with a traditional ensemble. Whose outfit and look did you like the most? Let us know that in the comment section.