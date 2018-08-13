Birthday Special: Sridevi's Stunning Style Transformation In Bollywood Movies

Manish Malhotra once said of Sridevi that her every movie was a learning curve in terms of style. The designer who has been very close to Sridevi, rightly said so, as we saw a stunning style transformation of the diva in her movies. From wearing loud and vibrant outfits to muted elegant shades, Sridevi rocked it all. She was an eternal muse to the designers and was also a style icon for many women.

Towards, her last movies, we saw Sridevi's transition from quirky avatars to elegant and simple looks. Her jewellery was minimal and her makeup too. Like Karisma Kapoor, she is one of the rare actresses to have undergone such a transformation. But we also loved her bold and sassy avatars from her early movies. She was very charismatic and we couldn't keep eyes off her.

On her birthday, we have compiled the best of Bollywood movies in Sridevi's career when she got to wear the best outfits and rocked them to the core.

Julie (1975)

Sridevi has always been style-inclined and in her teens, she did her first Bollywood movie, Julie, where she performed as a child actor. In the simple sweaters and matching hair ribbons, she looked cute and beautiful.

Himmatwala (1983)

Himmatwala was also one of the remarkable movies in Sridevi's career. She wore several outfits, mainly including dancer outfits. All of them were pretty gorgeous and Sridevi carried all the looks with utmost elegance, which looked even prettier with the matching accessories.

Mr. India (1987)

Mr. India had enthralled audiences of all ages, not just because of the thrilling performances and the storyline, also because of Sridevi's astounding style books. Who can get over the Hawa Hawaai and Kaate Nahi Katate songs and the bright and colourful outfits Sridevi had worn? They were marvelous, weren't they?

Chandni (1989)

Chandni was a legendary movie in Sridevi's Bollywood career and for this movie, she donned several types of outfits designed by Bhanu Athaiya and Leena Daru. Athaiya won the best designer award for the astounding outfits she made for Sridevi. Designer Neeta Lulla also assisted the designs of Sridevi's costumes in the movie

Chaalbaaz (1989)

Sridevi won many accolades for her performances in this movie and she wore some of the best looks in her career. From off-shoulder dresses to floral printed sarees, Sridevi looked too gorgeous in the double roles she portrayed.

Naagina (1986 and 1989)

Sridevi's remarkable role in the Naagina sequel has stayed in our hearts forever. The royal outfits to the 80s style books, she had donned every kind of style book in the movie sequel. We personally loved the traditional attires from the movies.

Lamhe (1991)

One of the best movies in Sridevi's career, Lamhe released in the earlier 90s, where Sridevi carried style books along with the period's style trends, is remembered even to this day. The 20th-century style books were carried by the actress with elegance and style.

English Vinglish (2012)

After a long gap of around 15 years, Sridevi arrived as an actress for the movie English Vinglish. She not only stunned us with her amazing acting, the actress playing a Maharashtrian lady wore some amazing style books, including differently styled sarees. We personally loved the way she had carried the trench-coat with the printed saree.

Mom (2017)

Officially the last released movie of Sridevi's where she portrayed a stunning character of a rebellious mother, this movie is one of the best we got to see from among her movies. For the movie, her style books were not flashy at all. Wearing mainly greys and blacks, she rocked the monotones very elegantly.