Remembering The Gorgeous Sridevi, Best Looks She Carried In 2017-2018

At Mohit Marwah's Wedding

Sridevi passed away while attending Bonny Kapoor's nephew, Mohit Marwah's wedding in Dubai. Two days back, at the wedding function, she wore an amazing Manish Malhotra ensemble and looked quite classy in an Organza sari from the designer's Summer 2018 collection.

For An Event In Moscow

Sridevi wore a wonderful Manish Malhotra monochrome lehenga while attending an event in Moscow at the end of last year. The actress, with all her grace, carried the look with utmost elegance.

At The Lakme Fashion Week 2018

Sridevi could never stop stunning each one of us. The beautiful actress looked even more beautiful as she wore a pastel shaded Anita Dongre outfit for Lame Fashion Week Summer Resort 2018. She was accompanied by Jhanvi Kapoor who too looked very pretty in a floral outfit.

At The IFFI 2017 Opening

Sridevi had accompanied Jhanvi to other events too where the mother-daughter duo looked equally gorgeous. At the IFFI 2017 opening, Sridevi graced the red carpet in a classy beige sari which she matched with a gold choker.

For Mom's Promotion

Sridevi carried stunning style books during her last movie, Mom's promotions. Among all the look books, this was one of our favourites. She wore the look with utmost grace including a turquoise blue Manish Malhotra sari with matching dainty jewellery.