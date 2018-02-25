Remembering The Gorgeous Sridevi, Best Looks She Carried In 2017-2018

The beautiful and talented Sridevi passed away a few hours back in Dubai due to a massive cardiac arrest. The country is surely going to miss the ultimate Bollywood fashionista who has been rocking the industry with her style statements since the 80s.
As a part of our tribute to the elegant and marvelous actress, we have enlisted few best looks from her last public appearances.
At Mohit Marwah's Wedding
Sridevi passed away while attending Bonny Kapoor's nephew, Mohit Marwah's wedding in Dubai. Two days back, at the wedding function, she wore an amazing Manish Malhotra ensemble and looked quite classy in an Organza sari from the designer's Summer 2018 collection.
For An Event In Moscow
Sridevi wore a wonderful Manish Malhotra monochrome lehenga while attending an event in Moscow at the end of last year. The actress, with all her grace, carried the look with utmost elegance.
At The Lakme Fashion Week 2018
Sridevi could never stop stunning each one of us. The beautiful actress looked even more beautiful as she wore a pastel shaded Anita Dongre outfit for Lame Fashion Week Summer Resort 2018. She was accompanied by Jhanvi Kapoor who too looked very pretty in a floral outfit.
At The IFFI 2017 Opening
Sridevi had accompanied Jhanvi to other events too where the mother-daughter duo looked equally gorgeous. At the IFFI 2017 opening, Sridevi graced the red carpet in a classy beige sari which she matched with a gold choker.
For Mom's Promotion
Sridevi carried stunning style books during her last movie, Mom's promotions. Among all the look books, this was one of our favourites. She wore the look with utmost grace including a turquoise blue Manish Malhotra sari with matching dainty jewellery.
Related Articles
- #ANTUMOH: Sonam Kapoor & Family All Dolled Up For Veere Di Wedding
- Jhanvi Kapoor Faced An OOPS MOMENT At The Lakme Fashion Week
- Bollywood White-Girls Squad Slayed At Kromakay's 12th Anniversary Party
- 2018 Versus 2017: Style Comparison Of Celebrities At The Zee Cine Awards
- Style Came With Heavy Weight For These Bollywood Actresses
- Divas And Dappers At Shilpa Shetty’s Diwali Bash
- Best Dressed Celebs At MAMI Film Festival
- Stars Styled At Bollywood Karva Chauth Party
- Sridevi In A Royal Avatar At The Times Fashion Week 2017
- Celebs Who Can Inspire Your Karva Chauth Style
- Stars Who Shimmered At SRK's Party
- GANESH CHATURTHI SPECIAL: Style Tips By Your Favourite Bollywood Stars
- Kareena Kapoor Rocked Her Graceful Look At The BIFF 2018
Boldsky - Get breaking news alerts. Subscribe to Boldsky.