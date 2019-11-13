Just In
Bhumi Pednekar And Dia Mirza Make Us Want To Buy Summer Dresses In Winters
Dia Mirza and Bhumi Pednekar recently gave us dress goals. They were spotted in the city in gorgeous dresses. So, while Bhumi gave us a floral dress goal, Dia made a strong case for a breezy outfit. So, let's decode their outfits and looks, which have totally caught our attention.
Bhumi Pednekar
Bhumi Pednekar wore a floral dress, which was ivory-hued and accentuated by multi-hued floral accents. The dress was flowy with billowing sleeves and Bhumi paired it with black and gold flats. The Saandh Ki Aankh actress kept her look jewellery-free and the makeup was dewy with vibrant pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and subtle kohl. The middle-parted wavy tresses rounded out her avatar.
Dia Mirza
Dia Mirza wore a midi red dress that featured a v-neckline and tailored half sleeves. The dress seemed fuss-free and a perfect wear on a hot humid day. Dia's attire was marked by intricate patterns and she paired it with black flats. The Kaafir actress accessorised her look with hoops. The makeup was highlighted by pink lip shade and contoured cheekbones. The side-parted wavy tresses completed her look.
So, whose dress did you like more? Let us know that in the comment section.