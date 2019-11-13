ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Bhumi Pednekar And Dia Mirza Make Us Want To Buy Summer Dresses In Winters

    By
    |

    Dia Mirza and Bhumi Pednekar recently gave us dress goals. They were spotted in the city in gorgeous dresses. So, while Bhumi gave us a floral dress goal, Dia made a strong case for a breezy outfit. So, let's decode their outfits and looks, which have totally caught our attention.

    Bhumi Pednekar

    Bhumi Pednekar wore a floral dress, which was ivory-hued and accentuated by multi-hued floral accents. The dress was flowy with billowing sleeves and Bhumi paired it with black and gold flats. The Saandh Ki Aankh actress kept her look jewellery-free and the makeup was dewy with vibrant pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and subtle kohl. The middle-parted wavy tresses rounded out her avatar.

    Dia Mirza

    Dia Mirza wore a midi red dress that featured a v-neckline and tailored half sleeves. The dress seemed fuss-free and a perfect wear on a hot humid day. Dia's attire was marked by intricate patterns and she paired it with black flats. The Kaafir actress accessorised her look with hoops. The makeup was highlighted by pink lip shade and contoured cheekbones. The side-parted wavy tresses completed her look.

    So, whose dress did you like more? Let us know that in the comment section.

    More BHUMI PEDNEKAR News

    Read more about: bhumi pednekar dia mirza
    Story first published: Wednesday, November 13, 2019, 12:32 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 13, 2019
     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue