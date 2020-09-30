Sonakshi Sinha’s Easy Breezy Red Printed Pretty Dress Is Perfect For Daytime Parties Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Sonakshi Sinha is that one actress in the Bollywood industry, who may not post pictures on her Instagram feed very often but when she does, she makes sure, she catches all the attention and takes internet by storm. Her pictures are always gorgeous and her fashionable outfits are always worth-noticing. Talking about her latest Instagram post,recently the actress posted a couple of pictures in her pretty outfit that inspired us to up our fashion game. Dressed in an easy-breezy red printed dress, Sonakshi looked stunning and her outfit seemed perfect for daytime parties. So, let us take a close look at her attire and decode it for some fashion goals.

So, Sonakshi Sinha was decked up in a strappy sweetheart-neckline easy-breezy red chiffon dress, which came from the designer Saaksha & Kinni's collections. Her comfy flared dress was micro-pleated and was accentuated by abstract blue-hued accents. The cross-detailed bodice of her attire and a thigh-high side slit added stylish quotient to her look. Styled by Mohit Rai, the Bhuj actress sported a black leather belt-detailed cute bag around her waist that added structure to her attire. Sonakshi completed her look with a pair of pointed black pumps and accessorised her look with a few silver-toned rings.

On the makeup front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, she slightly contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline and flaunted her toned arms. Filled pointed brows, kohled eyes, winged eyeliner, light-hued eye shadow, and matte nude-pink lip shade spruced up her look. The Dabangg actress let loose her mid-parted straight tresses and looked gorgeous.

So, what do you think about this outfit of Sonakshi Sinha? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Sonakshi Sinha