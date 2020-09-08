Just In
Sonakshi Sinha’s INR 3,499 Polka-dotted Dress For This Magazine’s Photoshoot Is So On Our Cart
Sonakshi Sinha's fashion evolution has actually been the most inspiring and phenomenal as compared to her fellow actresses and contemporaries. She has become one of the most powerful names in Indian fashion. Be it in traditional outfits or western numbers, Sonakshi can slay it in all and so confidently. Her Instagram feed is for those who want motivation to up their fashion game. The Lootera actress, who was considered conventional a few years ago has surpassed all the criticisms with her stunning fashion game. Sonakshi Sinha is not only popular as a celebrity showstopper but her magazine covers are also amazing. She has never been rigid about her fashion, which is where she leaves us surprised.
Elles belle! #covergirl in Blazer, pants and cropped top; all @marksandspencerindia. Shoes @louboutinworld. Rings and necklaces @misho_designs Photographer: @colstonjulian, makeup @savleenmanchanda, hair @themadhurinakhale Styling: @samar.rajput05 Words: @manalishah_ Assisted by: @rupangigrover (styling) Cover design: @pinkyakola Actor's PR agency: @universal_communications @elleindia
Her latest covershoot for Elle India magazine again gave us a jaw-dropping moment. The actress looked chic and her fashion was on point for the September 2020 photoshoot of the magazine. She wore a textured grey pantsuit from Marks & Spencer and paired it with a yellow cropped bustier from the same brand. She not only gave us a brand new colour-blocking goal but also inspired the modern unconventional ladies to up their boss lady fashion game. Her sassy rings and necklaces were from Misho and the white and gold Louboutin pumps completed her look. The makeup was muted and meticulously contoured but it was Sonakshi Sinha's long softly curled tresses that caught our attention the most.
Via @elleindia: "I think I'm my biggest cheerleader. I believe that if you don't cheer for yourself, if you don't clap for yourself, it's going to be very difficult for the world to do it for you," says our digital cover star @aslisona. Read the full story via link in bio. . On @aslisona: Dress @marksandspencerindia. Necklaces @misho_designs. . Photographer: @colstonjulian Make-up: @savleenmanchanda Hair: @themadhurinakhale Styling: @samar.rajput05 Words: @manalishah_ Assisted by: @rupangigrover (styling) Actor's PR agency: @universal_communications . #ELLESeptember #SonakshiSinha #Bollywood #Celebrity
However, more than the cover look, our attention went to her pretty dress. She wore a classic polka-dotted dress, which was also from Marks & Spencer. It was a polka-dotted waisted midi dress from the brand. The dress was full-sleeved with a not-so-prominent neckline. The dress was slightly ruffled and featured a subtle asymmetrical hem. But what left us happy was the price of the dress. Splashed in an ivory hue with black polka dots, her dress was priced at INR 3,499. She upped her look with a gold-toned neckpiece and a delicate pendant chain from Misho. The makeup was muted with slightly more visible pink lip shade. The tresses were long and softly curled as was in her covershoot look.
We would totally want to pick this dress and we also loved the pantsuit. So, what do you think about Sonakshi Sinha's Elle India photoshoot? Let us know that.
Cover Image Courtesy: Vijit Gupta