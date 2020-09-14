Nora Fatehi Or Sonakshi Sinha, Who Nailed Yousef Ali Jasmi’s Sequin Bodycon Gown Better? Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Be it casual events or glamorous parties, every celebrity in the Bollywood industry leave no opportunity in putting their best fashion foot forward. Every actress wants to pick the best outfit of the best designer to look their best. Sometimes or better we say most of the times, their choice of outfit is so good, unique, and eye-catching that it even inspires their fellow actresses to try the same dress for their next event.

Taking fashion inspiration from Sonakshi Sinha's Yousef Al Jasmi's yellow sequin gown, recently actress and dancer, Nora Fatehi opted for a red sequin gown by the same designer for the latest episode of India's Best Dancer. So, let us take a close look at their similar gowns, decode it, and find who nailed it better.

Sonakshi Sinha In A Yellow Sequin Gown

For a glamorous party, Sonakshi Sinha was dressed in a sleeveless round-collar yellow sequin gown. Her bodycon shimmering gown was accentuated by a thigh-high side slit that added to the bold quotient. Styled by Mohit Rai, the Mission Mangal actress teamed it with a pair of golden heels, which came from the label Truffle Collection India. She accessorised her look with multiple rings from Gehna Jewellers and let loose her side-parted beautiful curly tresses. Sharp contouring marked by filled brows, subtle kohled eyes, black eyeliner, golden eye shadow, highlighted cheekbones, and light pink lip shade spruced up her look.

Nora Fatehi In A Red Sequin Gown

Nora Fatehi was decked up in a sleeveless round-collar red sequin gown and looked extremely gorgeous. Her body-hugging gown also had a bold slit, like Sonakshi's gown had. Styled by Maneka Harisinghani, the Street Dancer 3D actress completed her look with a pair of heels and notched up her look with a pair of earrings. She left her mid-parted sleek long tresses loose and sharply contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled thick brows, kohled eyes, curled lashes, light-hued eye shadow, soft blush, and light pink lip shade, elevated her look.

The Bhuj actresses absolutely stunned us with their glam look in sequin gowns. We liked Sonakshi Sinha's gown more because the way she pulled it off, it was impressive. However, we liked Nora Fatehi's gown colour more than Sonakshi's.

So, whose gown did you like more? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Mohit Rai, Nora Fatehi