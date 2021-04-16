Just In
Jennifer Winget Raises The Oomph Factor In A Grey Dress But Her Chunky Golden Neck Piece Steals The Spotlight
Jennifer Winget is a slayer, be it on the acting front or fashion front. These days, the actress is continuously sharing impressive pictures from the photoshoots and taking Instagram on fire with her sizzling looks. Recently, the Beyhadh actress posted a new and fresh set of pictures, where she was seen dolled up in a blue dress. She looked extremely pretty in the pictures but it was her golden chunky neckpiece that stole the spotlight. So, let us take a close look at her full attire and decode it for goals.
So, in the latest pictures, Jennifer Winget was seen dressed to slay in a grey-hued mini dress, which came from the label Bershka. Her body-hugging dress was accentuated by puffed sleeves and subtle pinstriped patterns. It had a deep neckline and featured golden zipped-up detailing. The Dill Mill Gayye actress looked super stunning in her bold dress but it was her neckpiece, which caught all our attention. She accessorised her look with a gold-toned thick and heavy necklace and it really suited her look. The golden sequin bag that was kept in front, gave a stunning effect to her picture.
On the makeup front, with the minimal proportion of foundation and concealer, Jennifer kept her base flawless. She went for a bronzed makeup look that was marked by proper filled brows, subtle kohled eyes, mascara, and glossy pale pink lip shade. The diva also highlighted her face and jawline with contour powder and highlighter. She let loose her side-parted shoulder-length layered tresses and looked gorgeous.
So, what do you think about this dress and necklace of Jennifer Winget? Let us know that in the comment section.
Pic Credits: Jennifer Winget's Instagram